LADIES FOOTBALL: ICA through to their first cup final

Have your say

ICA Sports Ladies have reached a cup final for the first time.

The city team are through to the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup showpiece after a 1-0 semi-final triumph against Premiership rivals St Ives Town yesterday (March 11).

Lorna Hart hit the only goal with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining in a match played on neutral territory at Fulbourn, but ICA were reliant on a penalty save from goalkeeper Clare Knibbs to preserve their advantage.

They will now face Newmarket Town in a still to be arranged final. Newmarket thumped Cambridge University 5-1 in the other semi.