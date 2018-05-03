LADIES FOOTBALL: Cup glory for ICA Sports, Posh finish on a high

One city ladies football team were celebrating cup final glory last night (May 2) while another are faced with an anxious wait in a title race.

ICA Sports were the cup final winners. They met Premiership rivals Newmarket Town in the Cambs Women’s League Cup decider at Ely City FC and ran out 2-0 winners with goals by Jess Farchica and Lorna Hart.

Keir Perkins scored a hat-trick for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

ICA Sports: Sophie Antonucci, Jessica Farchica, Lorna Hart, Clare Knibbs, Zoe Leddy, Donna Nicholls, Holly Partner, Stephanie Pepper, Megan Purnell, Sarah Rouse, Becky Shields. Sub: Rhian Leonard.

In the East Midlands Women’s League, Peterborough United completed their programme with a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Corby.

The victory gives Posh a nine-point lead at the top of Division One South. Closet challengers Oadby will pip them to the title on goal difference though if they win all three of their remaining fixtures.

Oadby are away to third-placed Northampton Town on Sunday (May 6).

In last night’s game, Keir Perkins netted a hat-trick for Posh to take her tally for the season to 28 goals. Amy Challis was the other goalscorer.

Posh: Georgia Bainbridge, Amy Challis, Jessica Driscoll, Amy Gore, Imogen James, Jenna Lusk, Bronwyn Mullheron, Laura Patrick, Keir Perkins, Sophie Powell, Emma Stevenson. Subs: Jeorgia Carr, D’Lacy Phillips, Emily Smith.