LADIES FOOTBALL: Carr the star as Posh hit the top

Peterborough United Ladies were one of the few football teams to see some action at the weekend and they were in red-hot form.

They were away at AFC Leicester in the East Midlands Women’s League and they won 4-2 to move to the top of the Division One South table.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh at Leicester. Picture: Gary Reed

Posh got off to a great start when Jeorgia Carr fired home from close range after five minutes and after another five minutes they were 2-0 through Keir Perkins.

At that stage it looked as if Posh were going to score for fun but the early goals seemed to galvanise AFC Leicester who started to move the ball with a sense of purpose.

They got their reward when a right-footed shot sailed over the Posh keeper’s head to make it 2-1.

The shock of conceding seemed to spur Posh onwards and they restored their two-goal lead in the 37th minute when Carr struck the ball with power past the despairing dive of the Leicester goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Tash Applegate was the Posh player-of-the-match. Picture: Gary Reed

The second half saw Posh continue to drive forward and Jess Driscoll was unfortunate not to score after rounding the goalkeeper. Carr also saw a right-foot effort skim the post.

However, Carr completed her hat-trick in the 69th minute to make it 4-1 with a right-footed drive that flew into the net.

AFC Leicester scored a consolation goal with 10 minutes to go but never really troubled Posh, who held on to secure a well deserved victory.

They are three points clear of Oadby but the Leicestershire side have two games in hand.

Tash Applegate was voted player-of-the-match.