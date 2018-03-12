LADIES FOOTBALL: A good day for Star and Posh

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star ladies kept their East Midlands League promotion hopes alive and kicking with a 1-1 draw at title rivals Nettleham yesterday (March 11).

Star are four points behind Premier Division leaders Leicester City with two games in hand.

Jess Driscoll scored twice for Posh.

The city side broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half with Katie Steward breaking through the defence and scoring. Nettleham grabbed an equaliser late on.

Assistant boss Jack Jenkins said: “To take a point away from home against a team that will be up there battling for the title is a good result.

“All the players battled hard and gave everything for the team today.”

Peterborough United, who top the Division One South table, were 3-2 winners at home to Loughborough Foxes.

They trailed 2-0 at the break but fought back to take all three points thanks to goals by Jess Driscoll (2) and a 74th minute winner by Tash Applegate.