Katie bags a treble in super Star comeback

Peterborough Northern Star ladies staged a terrific comeback in the Eastern Region Women’s League yesterday (November 11) to keep their Premier Division title push on track.

They were at home to Acle United and fought back from 3-1 down to win 4-3.

Star's hat-trick hero Katie Steward makes a tackle.

The city side made a slow start to proceedings and trailed 2-1 at the break. That became 3-1 just after half-time but Star responded almost immediately when Katie Steward scored her second goal of the game.

Steward then completed her hat-trick by slamming a 30-yard free-kick into the net to level it up at 3-3 and then late on Emma Pollard beat the keeper to a through-ball and rolled it into an empty net to clinch the win.

Star are third in the table, two points behind leaders Cambridge City.