JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Werrington win one cup then crash out of another

Werrington Athletic Blue Under 15s became the first of this season’s trophy winners at the weekend.

They took the honours in the Peterborough Youth League KO Cup final after a marathon penalty shoot-out against Division One rivals Holbeach United Yellow at Yaxley FC.

FC Peterborough Under 13s are pictured before their 11-1 win over Park Farm Pumas Black. From the left are, back, Ikhaq Rehman, Mehtab Akram, Adal Aziz, Kevin Gonclaves, Jack Smith, Thahaa Sohail, Marcos Da Silva, Zachariah Aziz, Memet Kockat, Peter Price, Arif Aziz, front, Azeem Zia, Ryan Price, Amadu Djalo, Umar Zabair, Joao Miguel Alves Da Costa and Haidar Iqbal.

They won 8-7 on spot-kicks after the game finished all square at 1-1 with Samuel Gardiner on target for Werrington and James Clark scoring for Holbeach.

Hopes Werrington had of winning a second trophy were dashed 48 hours later when they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough Sports in the PFA Cup quarter-finals.

Sports strolled through thanks to goals by Shaun Bradley, Marcus Goymour, Joelyn Cobb and Kyle Rowell.

Holbeach bounced back from their KO Cup final disappointment to win their quarter-final 8-2 against Deeping Claret with Clark and Joshua Ling both firing doubles.

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy won Sunday’s big Under 16 game. They scored twice in the last five minutes to beat Division One title rivals and league leaders Peterborough Sports 4-3.

Andrew Irvine, Zach Findley, Oluwatomi Ogunyoye and Harrison Skinner scored for Gunthorpe while Sports had Bradley Gilbert and Taylor Stewart sent off towards the end of the match after Navy had hit the front.

Sports stay top but they are now just a point ahead of Gunthorpe, who have four games in hand.

Glinton & Northborough Blue Under 18s are through to the semi-finals of the Northants Cup after beating Kettering Ise Lodge 1-0 with a Jake Peachey goal.

PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Joshua Dolby certainly had his scoring boots on for Whittlesey Blue Under 14s on Sunday.

He found the back of the net seven times as his side smashed Rippingale and Folkingham 14-0 in a Hereward Cup tie.

Oundle Town and Glinton & Northborough Amber were also big quarter-final winners.

Oundle beat Hampton Blue 5-1 with hot-shot Thomas Clarke Knowles bagging a brace to take his goal tally for the season to a fabulous 50.

Glinton were 6-1 winners at Bourne Town with James Smith and Nigel Thomas both netting twice.

The fourth quarter-final between Malborne and Hampton Royals was postponed.

Under 14 Division One title favourites Netherton United were on League Cup duty on Sunday and they raced into the semi-finals on the back of a 10-0 win over Werrington.

Substitute Warren Cort scored four of their goals to make it 36 for the season so far.