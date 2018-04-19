JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Seaside special for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports pulled off a notable double at a big international tournament over Easter.
Sports entered Under 12 and Under 15 teams in the prestigious Blackpool Cup competition, a top-quality event that featured 122 teams from 10 countries, and they emerged victorious in both age groups.
The Under 12s beat FC Colga from Ireland 4-0 in their final while the Under 15s were 1-0 final winners over Hillwood BC from Scotland.
Earlier the Under 12s beat St Cadocs B (Scotland) 18-0, HHFC (Ireland) 17-1 and Bridge of Earn (Scotland) 3-1 to win their group and then put paid to AVA Football Academy (Romania) 7-0 in the quarter-finals and MUYL FC (Northern Ireland) 3-1 in the semi-finals.
On the way to the Under 15 final Sports beat Dungoyne FC B (Northern Ireland) 6-0, Inverkelling Hillfield Swifts (Scotland) 2-1, FC Lerchenfeld (Switzerland) 4-1 and Randlay Colts (England) 4-0.
And there was further success for the Sports Under 12 team on Sunday as they won the Northants Cup by defeating Harpole 1-0 in the final at Harpole.