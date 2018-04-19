JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Seaside special for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports pulled off a notable double at a big international tournament over Easter.

Sports entered Under 12 and Under 15 teams in the prestigious Blackpool Cup competition, a top-quality event that featured 122 teams from 10 countries, and they emerged victorious in both age groups.

Peterborough Sports Under 15s were Blackpool Cup winners.

The Under 12s beat FC Colga from Ireland 4-0 in their final while the Under 15s were 1-0 final winners over Hillwood BC from Scotland.

Earlier the Under 12s beat St Cadocs B (Scotland) 18-0, HHFC (Ireland) 17-1 and Bridge of Earn (Scotland) 3-1 to win their group and then put paid to AVA Football Academy (Romania) 7-0 in the quarter-finals and MUYL FC (Northern Ireland) 3-1 in the semi-finals.

On the way to the Under 15 final Sports beat Dungoyne FC B (Northern Ireland) 6-0, Inverkelling Hillfield Swifts (Scotland) 2-1, FC Lerchenfeld (Switzerland) 4-1 and Randlay Colts (England) 4-0.

And there was further success for the Sports Under 12 team on Sunday as they won the Northants Cup by defeating Harpole 1-0 in the final at Harpole.