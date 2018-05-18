JUNIOR FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Feeder under 13s taste cup glory at the ABAX Stadium, 110+ goal difference for Whittlesey champions and a title for Stanground Sports

Feeder Soccer pulled off a huge shock in the PFA Under 13 Cup final at the ABAX Stadium yesterday (May 17).

Yaxley, with a dream management team of Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes and former Posh defender Mark Arber, have been the dominant force in their Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League, winning the title with 15 wins from 15 games (they have one game to play).

Yaxley Under 13s after their PFA Cup final defeat at the ABAX Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

Feeder finished third in that division, but overcame a Yaxley fightback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with a goal from Riley Taylor in yesterday’s cup final. Taylor (2) and Oliver Hatt had fired Feerder into that 2-0 lead.

Champions Whittlesey Blues completed an unbeaten season in Under 12 Division Two with an 11-0 win at Glinton & Northborough Black last weekend. Max Jackson (4), Ollie Foley (4) and William Robinson (3) scored the goals.

They have been unbeaten all season in the league, scoring 127 goals and only conceding 10 in the whole season with 14 clean sheets. Winning 18 matches and drawing two.

Stanground Sports clinched the Under 13 Division Three title with a 4-1 win at nearest rivals Oundle Town. Harry Drew (2), Jack Calpin and Jack Hamilton scored the goals for Stanground.