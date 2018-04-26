JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Nene Park Academy are schools champions, Sports miss out in county cup final and Star shine at the seaside

Nene Park Academy lifted the Peterborough Schools Year 11 Cup yesterday (April 25) when beating arch rivals Hampton 6-3 in the final.

Nene Park’s best work came in the first half and they deservedly turned round with a 4-1 lead through goals by Taylor Steward (2), captain Bradley Rolt and Owen Gilbert with William Palmer striking for Hampton.

Peterborough Schools Year 11 Cup runners-up Hampton. Picture: RWT Photography

Jazleigh Fife and Jay Whyatt breathed life into Hampton’s hopes with comeback goals but that only spurred Nene Park on and they added two more goals through Rolt and Jaime Baxter.

Peterborough Sports were in the final of the Northants Under 18 David Joyce Cup last night with hopes high after knocking out Posh in the semi-finals.

But they came up against an excellent AFC Rushden and Diamonds side and were beaten 2-0 in the decider at Corby Town.

Peterborough Northern Star had four of their junior teams in action at the ESF Festival of Football weekend at Butlins in Skegness - an event which attracted 200 teams, 2,000 young footballers and featured 750 games.

Nene Park Academy skipper Bradley Rolt receives the trophy from referee Stewart Francis. Picture: RWT Photography

All four Star teams managed to win through their group stage and advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Under 8s and Under 9s were both narrowly beaten in the quarter-finals and the Under 10s were pipped in the semis.

But the Under 11 squad managed to win through to the final and took the honours on penalties. They are now invited to play at St Georges Park in a Champion of Champions tournament in July.

The successful squad, managed by Jamie Pinguenet, was James Laud, Ben Noble, Noah Tizi, Charlie Morgan, Alex Gavaghan, Harry Pinguenet, Freddie Bedford, Jake Currall, Jake Harden and Dylan Bayley.

Peterborough Sports Under 18s lost in the final of the Northants Under 18 Cup. Picture: RWT Photography

Three of the officials at the Northants Under 18 Cup final were from Peterborough. Pictured with the two captains are from the left Ben Bright from Raunds, Paul McVey, Tom Beeton and Jakub Komisarczyk. Picture: RWT Photography