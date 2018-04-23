JUNIOR CUP FINALS: Glory for Deeping Rangers and Hungate Rovers

Have your say

One goal was enough to give Deeping Rangers Blue victory in the Under 13 Junior Alliance League Cup final at Chestnut Avenue yesterday (April 22).

It came from Finlay Adkins-Krijgsman and gave Deeping a 1-0 win over Park Farm Pumas Red.

Under 13 League Cup runners-up Park Farm Pumas Red.

Louis Meadows of Deeping was voted man-of-the-match.

The game was an historic occasion for the Peterborough Junior Alliance League as all three officials - Dulcie Asher, Amy Magnus and Mia Chiarizia - were ladies.

Deeping: Finlay Adkins-Krijgsman, William Allan, Sebastien Croxall, Gavin Dyson, Samuel Fielding, Harry Hewitt, Alex Jungmann, Louis Meadows, Daniel Tarver, William Turner, Billy Zyberi. Subs: Joe Barratt, Tom Bartlett, Freddie Brook, Joshua Panks.

Park Farm Pumas Red: Danir Abdulqadir, Keane Bates, Henoc Bayolekama, Adrian Bilicz, Ethan Cutforth, Alfie Howarth, Jake Hulatt, James Milson, Matteo Perkins, Ethan Withers, Connor Young. Subs: Liam Lally, Nicolas Overson, Andzej Reichimbach, Sorn Singh Sodh.

Under 13 Hereward Cup runners-up Oundle Town.

The Under 13 Hereward Cup final, also played at Chestnut Avenue, went to a penalty shoot-out which saw Hungate Rovers from Division Four pip Division Three side Oundle Town 6-5.

The game finished all square at 1-1 with man-of-the-match Charles Pearce netting for Hungate and Jamie Aubury for Oundle.