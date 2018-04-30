JUNIOR CUP FINALS: Double delight for Netherton

There was double delight for Netherton United yesterday (April 29) on the latest Peterborough Junior Alliance League Cup Final day.

They won two of the three finals played at Chestnut Avenue with the club’s high-flying Under 14 team romping to a massive 9-0 victory against Whittlesey Juniors Blue in the League Cup decider.

Under 14 League Cup runners-up Whittlesey Juniors Blue.

The other Netherton win came in the Under 12 League Cup final but this one was much closer. Here Netherton Wagtails won on a penalty shoot-out against Deeping Rangers Clarets.

In the third cup final - for the Under 14 Hereward Cup - there was a 5-0 win for Malborne Rangers against Glinton and Northborough Amber.

Simon Roberts’ crack Netherton Under 14 side, runaway Division One champions with a 100 per cent record, were as expected far too strong for second-placed Whittlesey Blue and cruised to the league and cup double with goals by Lewis Leeson (4), Lukas Vaickelionis (2) Jakub Nowicki, Makomborero Gromba and man-of-the-match Danyaal Younus.

The Wagtails’ scorer in a 1-1 draw with Deeping Clarets was Danny White, who also picked up the man-of-the-match award. George Frost netted for Deeping and the penalty shoot-out was won 3-2 by the Netherton lads.

Under 12 League Cup winners Netherton Wagtails.

TEAMS

Deeping Rangers Clarets Under 12s: Beau Baines, George Frost, Charlie Goodson, Jack Haunch, Harry Rippon, Morgan Robinson, Jack Towers, Thomas Towers, Kyle Warner. Subs: William Grundy, Klydon Lleshi, Finley Rickards.

Netherton Wagtails Under 12s: Harvey Gothard, Eryk Iskrzycki, Charlie Jacobs, Jack Kent, Leo Maloney, Ethan Plummer, Austin Sealy, Alastair Sloan, Harley Tether. Subs: Danny White, Jamie White, 12 Keynan Douds-Tilley.

On target for Malborne in their big win were Will Yorke, Ethan Clasper and man-of-the-match Viian Radic (2) with an own goal completing the tally.

Under 12 League Cup runners-up Deeping Rangers Clarets.

TEAMS

Malborne Rangers Under 14s: Ricardo Jamanca, Kalani Kenton, Harrison King, Sean Knight, Sam Mee, Michal Pawelek, Vilian Radic, Oren Spivak, Jayden Stevens Steele, Ashdon Strangward, Liam Weston. Subs: Shayne Costen, Leon Jordan, Will Yorke, Ethan Clasper.

Glinton & Northborough Amber Under 14s: James Connell, Jack Crane, Oliver Hill, Jonathan Hook, Isaac Mills, Tommy Paul, Matthew Roe, Max Sambells, James Smith, Tom Steward, Nigel Thomas. Subs: Kyle Bull, Luke Gill, Ben Holmes.

Under 14 Hereward Cup winners Malborne Rangers.