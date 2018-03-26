JUNIOR CUP FINAL: Flynn fires Holbeach to victory

Have your say

Holbeach United Reds Under 12s won the first of the Peterborough Junior Alliance League cup finals yesterday (March 25) when they beat Parm Farm Pumas Red in the Hereward Cup final at Chestnut Avenue.

Flynn Slater scored the goal for the unbeaten Division Three title favourites while Kai Jones of Park Farm was voted player-of-the-match.

Runners-up Park Farm Pumas Red Under 12s.

Park Farm Pumas Red: Christopher Adeloye, Sean Blackmore, Oliver Chapman-Thorn, Evie Hatfield, Ashley-James Hudson, Robbie Ireland, Kai Jones, Cameron King, Sead Zeneli. Subs: Austin Godding, Cameron Love.

Holbeach United Reds: Callum Carr, Ronnie Clayton, Ewan Felipes, Aidan Holt, John Joe Warren, Harvey Stokes, Max Thompson, Grant Wills, Flynn Slater. Subs: Charlie Butland, Jacob Gildea, Logan Gray, Harry Kelman.