JUNIOR ALLIANCE CUP FINALS: Two cup wins for Holbeach United, but Peterborough clubs fight back on finals weekend to force an honourable draw!

It was a 3-3 draw between city-based teams and Lincolnshire clubs in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League’s cup final weekend.
Feeder Soccer, One Touch and Northern Star claimed the honours for Peterborough-based teams, while Holbeach United picked up two under 11 trophies and Spalding United collected one at under 10 level.
Spalding and Holbeach both won a cup after a penalty shoot-out and on both occasions Stamford teams were the unlucky losers.
The Under 10 Hereward Cup Final between Stamford Young Daniels and Spalding finished 1-1 before the latter took the shootout 4-2 and it was also 4-2 on penalties for Holbeach Yellow in the Under 11 League Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Stamford AFC Red.
Holbeach Black were also 3-1 winners over Spalding United in the Under 11 Hereward Cup final with Bradley Garkavity-Easton scoring twice.
Other two-goal final heroes were Harry Morris of One Touch and Billy Sansby of Feeder Soccer.
Morris won man-of-the-match after a 3-1 win for One Touch over Yaxley in the Under nine League Cup final. Sansby was pipped for man-of-the-match honours by Oliver Arber who also scored in Feeder’s 3-0 win over Bourne Town in the Under nine Herreward Cup decider..
Suhaib Ali, Jayden Bakermault and Jude Harrup scored the goals for Peterborough Northern Star White in a 3-0 win over Park Farm Pumas under 10 League Cup final.
There was consolation for Park Farm as Oscar Golec was named man-of-the-match.
The PFA Under 13 Cup final between Feeder and Yaxley takes place at the ABAX Stadium on Thursday, May 17 (5pm).
All scores, scorers, men-of-the-match and many pictures in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday.