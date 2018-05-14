JUNIOR ALLIANCE CUP FINALS: Two cup wins for Holbeach United, but Peterborough clubs fight back on finals weekend to force an honourable draw!

Have your say

It was a 3-3 draw between city-based teams and Lincolnshire clubs in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League’s cup final weekend.

Feeder Soccer, One Touch and Northern Star claimed the honours for Peterborough-based teams, while Holbeach United picked up two under 11 trophies and Spalding United collected one at under 10 level.

Stamford Young Daniels lost the under 10 Hereward Cup Final to Spalding United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Spalding and Holbeach both won a cup after a penalty shoot-out and on both occasions Stamford teams were the unlucky losers.

The Under 10 Hereward Cup Final between Stamford Young Daniels and Spalding finished 1-1 before the latter took the shootout 4-2 and it was also 4-2 on penalties for Holbeach Yellow in the Under 11 League Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Stamford AFC Red.

Holbeach Black were also 3-1 winners over Spalding United in the Under 11 Hereward Cup final with Bradley Garkavity-Easton scoring twice.

Other two-goal final heroes were Harry Morris of One Touch and Billy Sansby of Feeder Soccer.

Spalding United after losing the under 11 Hereward Cup Final to Holbeach. Photo: David Lowndes.

Morris won man-of-the-match after a 3-1 win for One Touch over Yaxley in the Under nine League Cup final. Sansby was pipped for man-of-the-match honours by Oliver Arber who also scored in Feeder’s 3-0 win over Bourne Town in the Under nine Herreward Cup decider..

Suhaib Ali, Jayden Bakermault and Jude Harrup scored the goals for Peterborough Northern Star White in a 3-0 win over Park Farm Pumas under 10 League Cup final.

There was consolation for Park Farm as Oscar Golec was named man-of-the-match.

The PFA Under 13 Cup final between Feeder and Yaxley takes place at the ABAX Stadium on Thursday, May 17 (5pm).

Holbeach United celebrate their Under 11 Hereward Cup final win. Photo: David Lowndes.

All scores, scorers, men-of-the-match and many pictures in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday.