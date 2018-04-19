Joseph’s double gives Young Daniels victory

Stamford Young Daniels Red won the PFA U11 Cup thanks to a double strike by Joseph Johnson. They won the final 2-1 against Peterborough Northern Star White, for whom Jake Harden found the back of the net. Stamford’s Johan Coughlan was voted man-of-the-match.

Stamford: Oliver Bardwell, Daniel Bath, Leo Christoudias, Raiffe Headley, Joseph Johnson, Cailin Nolan, William Pearce-Smith, Harris Rich, Connor Saunders. Subs: George Carder, Johan Coughlan, Callum Rawlinson.

PFA Under 11 Cup runners-up Northern Star.

Northern Star: Alfred Bedford, Harry Brear, Jake Currall, Lenny Kavanagh, James Laud, Jamie Milner, Charlie Morgan, Ben Noble, Harry Pinguene. Subs: Cameron Drutman, Jake Harden, Kian Rice, Arran Soutar.

Deeping Rangers Blue are through to the Under 13 League Cup final after beating Spalding Blue 8-1 and will meet Park Farm Pumas Red in the final at Chestnut Avenue on Sunday (10.30am)The Under 13 Hereward Cup final between Oundle and Hungate follows at 1pm.