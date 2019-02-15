It’s semi-final Saturday in the Peterborough Senior Cup

Have your say

It’s semi-final Saturday (February 16) in the Peterborough Senior Cup.

Ketton host Whittlesey Athletic and Moulton Harrox entertain Stamford Lions in two all-Peterborough Premier Division ties (1.30pm starts).

The final this year will be played at the Peterborough League’s headquarters on Candy Street rather than Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium this season.

Big game in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (2pm) sees Peterborough Sports Development host third-placed Netherton United at the Bee Arena (2pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 16

Peterborough Senior Cup

Semi-finals: Ketton v Whittlesey Athletic, Moulton Harrox v Stamford Lions.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Long Sutton Athletic v Leverington Sports, Oakham United v Tydd, Peterborough Sports Development v Netherton United, Thorney v ICA Sports.