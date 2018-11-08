It’s goals galore in the cup with Netherton leading the way

Have your say

It was goals galore in Sunday’s opening round of the Under 13 PFSDF Charoty Cup, the old PFA Cup.

Leading the way were Division One title-chasers Netherton United, who smashed Glinton & Northborough Navy from Division Three 18-0.

ICA Sports Under 12s are pictures before an 8-0 defeat by Parkside. They are from the left, back, Stuart Young, Alfie King, Tyler Anderson, Joe Cotton, Oliver Allen, Chris Webb, Elliott Rodders, George Laurie, Ben Cotton, front, Harry Young, Lewis Zielski, Jamie Bowles, Harry Dhanushau, Freddie Morrison, Oliver Clifford and Jeevan Modheadio.

Dhruv Karavdra helped himself to a super six goals with Charlie Jacobs and Austin Sealy both claiming hat-tricks.

Division One leaders Whittlesey Blue were also big winners. They were away at Division Three boys Peterborough Northern Star and enjoyed an 11-1 triumph.

Top of the hot-shots in this one with a treble was Max Jackson.

Thurlby Tigers from Division Three were 9-0 winners against Parkside Athletic from Division Four and their hat-trick hero was William Hartley.

Action from Parkside Under 12s v ICA.

There were goals aplenty in the Under 13 Hunts Cup as well.

Feeder Soccer struck a sweet 16 without reply against Park Farm Pumas Black in a Division One v Division Four tie.

Donnel Agyeman led this rout with five goals, Alvin Nkusi claimed four and Lewis Lilley grabbed a hat-trick.

In the same competition Peterborough Nene from Division Two won 6-0 away at Hampton Blue from Division Three and Leland Dent notched three times.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

Yaxley and Bourne Town Blue continue to set the pace at the head of Under 18 Division One.

Leaders Yaxley enjoyed a 6-2 win at Pinchbeck to maintain their one-point advantage over Bourne, who cruised to a 7-0 win at home to Boston United.

William Gore (2), Logan Gregory, Aidan Mulhern, David Ibrahim and Jake Cooper were the lads on target for Yaxley while the Bourne scorers were Elliot Price (2), Ryan Sharp (2), Oliver Parkin (2) and William Boothman.

In Division Two, Gunthorpe Harriers Navy closed the gap on leaders March Academy Blue, who were without a game. Sam Gilligan, Jude Bloodworth and Oluwatomi Ogunyoye netted in a 3-0 win over Glinton & Northborough.

Third-placed Werrington Athletic made it four wins from four games with a 5-3 victory over Bourne Town Claret courtesy of goals by Jacob Large (2), Joshua Gibbons (2) and Myles Peake.