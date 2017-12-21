It’s a Christmas cup cracker as Conyard scores eight goals

Have your say

It was a mixed day for March Soccer School in the second round of the Under 18 PFA Cup on Sunday.

While March Soccer School Blue were storming to a huge 14-1 win over Netherton United, the March Soccer School White team were being edged out 3-2 by ICA Sports.

Jack Calpin.

Robert Conyard did the bulk of the scoring for the Blue team, helping himself to eight goals.

Substitute Joe Brooks bagged a brace with Stefano Cavozzi, Jacob Halls, Charlie Revell and Mitchell Smith completing the rout.

March Soccer School Blue play in Division One of the Peterborough Youth League, where they’ve yet to win a game, whereas Netherton top the Division Three table.

The ICA versus March Soccer School White tie was Division Two against Division Three and it went according to form.

Alesio Hoxha.

But ICA had to fight all the way to go through thanks to goals by substitute Alesio Hoxha (2) and Giuseppe Spataro.

Werrington Athletic Red went joint top of Under 15 Division One in resounding style.

They hammered bottom side Deeping Rangers 10-0 to move level on points with Holbeach United Yellow.

Lewis Jacob led the way on the scoresheet with four goals, Ryley Barfoot hit a hat-trick and Dylan Mathias, Matthew Stilwell and Leon Kavanagh got one apiece.

In the only other Under 15 Division One game playedYaxley and Spalding United Blue shard the spoils at 1-1 with Angelo Manganiello scoring for Yaxley and Tyler McKendrick on target for Spalding.

In Under 15 Division Two, two games beat the freezing weather.

Baston ran out 3-0 winners against Peterborough Northern Star White courtesy of goals by Harvey Davis, Lewis Duncan and Alton Strachan while Alconbury Colts fought back from being 3-1 down at half-time to draw 3-3 at Stanground Sports thanks to goals by Charlton Bull, Spencer Ingram and Dennis Selway.

The one game played in Under 15 Division Three was between Stamford Yellow and Netherton Hawks and Stamford won it 3-1 to join March Park Rangers at the top of the table.

William Wells (2) and Nick Henderson were the Stamford scorers with Joel Bearman netting for the Hawks.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

The performance of the day - a day decimated by the freezing weather - came from Stanground Sports in the quarter-finals of the Under 13 Hunts Cup.

The Junior Alliance Division Three table-toppers were at home to neighbours Park Farm Pumas Black and roared into the semi-finals on the back of a 17-0 triumph.

Biggest goal-getter with five was Jack Calpin followed by Jack Hamilton with four and Max Bonnett with three. Jack Foord and Isaac Somers both came off the bench to fire doubles and Kai Ricky Morgan made it 17.

In Under 12 Division Two , Stamford Yellows beat Hampton Blue 3-1 with strikes by Ben Doyle, Ollie Grice and Ally Jordan.