The Under 14 girls football team from Peterborough’s Iqra Academy are national champions again.

They have just won the Muslim Schools national title for the third time in the last three years. In the final at St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre, they beat the Pioneers Academy from Birmingham 2 - 0.

This season has been a record-breaking campaign for the girls as they won 45 of their 50 matches and collected four trophies along the way.