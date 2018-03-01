HUNTS FA: Cup final dates, venues and match officials announced

Yaxley won the Hunts Under 14 Girls Cup last season.
Yaxley won the Hunts Under 14 Girls Cup last season.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Park Farm Pumas Blue will play their Under 15 Hunts Cup final against Godmanchester Rovers at Yaxley FC on Sunday April 29 (kick-off 1pm).

Huntingdonshire FA 2018 County Cup Finals

Wednesday 14 March 2018 ko 7.45pm

Lower Junior Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

Eaton Socon (A) v Houghton & Wyton Saturday Reserves

Referee: Stefan Lewis

Assistant Referees: Miroslav Belik & John Morris

4th Official: Phil Crossland

Wednesday 4 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Junior Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

AFC Barley Mow v St Ives Rangers

Referee: Cliff Mills

Assistant Referees: Ryan Allison & Paul Gregory

4th Official: Ellis Mills

Wednesday 11 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Intermediate Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

Eaton Socon v Somersham Town

Referee: Shaun Gregory

Assistant Referees: Rob Goldstone & Paul Dobbs

4th Official: Josh Crofts

Friday 13 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 18 Cup Final

Venue: Eynesbury Rovers

St Neots Town v Godmanchester Rovers

Referee: Richard Hart

Assistant Referees: Zahid Bashir & Chris Martin

4th Official: Lewis Smith

Tuesday 17 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 15/16 Girls Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Ives Rangers Colts U16 v Ramsey Colts FD U15

Referee: Emma Hunt

Assistant Referees: Jade Vaughan & Madison Clark

4th Official: Lauren Dobbs

Friday 20 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 16 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Neots Town v Godmanchester Town

Referee: Damon Pywell

Assistant Referees: Martyn Allen & Nadeem Hanna

4th Official: Paul Bannister

Tuesday 24 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Sunday Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Catworth v Peterborough ICA Sunday Columbo

Referee: Oliver Potter

Assistant Referees: Andrew Ward & Ashley Yeomans

4th Official: Will Hardie

Friday 27 April 2018 ko 7.00pm

Under 13 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Stanground Sports or Buckden Juniors (4/3) v Yaxley Juniors

Referee: Michael D’Santos

Assistant Referees: Lewis White & Alessio Basile

4th Official: Graham McMillan

Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 10.30am

Under 14 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Neots Town v St Ives Town

Referee: Devon Wallwein

Assistant Referees: Lewis Baldry & Joe Whitney

4th Official: Paul Doyle

Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 1.00pm

Under 15 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Park Farm Pumas v Godmanchester Town

Referee: Martin Brock

Assistant Referees: Stefan Renwick & Oscar Butler

4th Official: Mark Newman

Wednesday 2 May 2018 ko 7.45pm (may change to Tuesday 1 May)

Senior Challenge Cup Final

Venue: Losing team from semi-final between Eynesbury Rovers & Yaxley will host the final

Eynesbury Rovers or Yaxley (13/03) v St Neots Town

Referee: Ashley List

Assistant Referees: Andrew Hitchcox & Scott Hamilton

4th Official: Brian O’Sullivan

Friday 4 May 2018 ko 6.30pm

Under 13 9v9 Final

Venue: Somersham Town

Brampton Spartans U13 Red or Stilton United Colts U13 (4/3) v Stukeley Meadows Youth or Fenstanton Youth (3/3)

Referee: Alex Setchell

Assistant Referees: Joe Lynn & Sam Routs

4th Official: Euan Hamilton

Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 10.30am

Under 12 9v9 Final

Venue: Somersham Town

Huntingdon Town Rowdies White or St Neots Town (17/3) v Buckden Juniors Buzzards or Hemingford Colts Black (18/3)

Referee: Corey Howard

Assistant Referees: Ben Goldstone & Sam Wilson

4th Official: Tom Banham

Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 1.30pm

Under 13/14 Girls Cup Final

Venue: Somersham Town

ICA Sports Youth Girls U14 v Yaxley Juniors U14 Girls

Referee: Chloe Smith

Assistant Referees: Abby Townsend & Mia Chiarizia

4th Official: Joshua Brown