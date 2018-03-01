HUNTS FA: Cup final dates, venues and match officials announced

Have your say

Huntingdonshire FA 2018 County Cup Finals

Wednesday 14 March 2018 ko 7.45pm

Lower Junior Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

Eaton Socon (A) v Houghton & Wyton Saturday Reserves

Referee: Stefan Lewis

Assistant Referees: Miroslav Belik & John Morris

4th Official: Phil Crossland

Wednesday 4 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Junior Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

AFC Barley Mow v St Ives Rangers

Referee: Cliff Mills

Assistant Referees: Ryan Allison & Paul Gregory

4th Official: Ellis Mills

Wednesday 11 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Intermediate Cup Final

Venue: St Neots Town

Eaton Socon v Somersham Town

Referee: Shaun Gregory

Assistant Referees: Rob Goldstone & Paul Dobbs

4th Official: Josh Crofts

Friday 13 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 18 Cup Final

Venue: Eynesbury Rovers

St Neots Town v Godmanchester Rovers

Referee: Richard Hart

Assistant Referees: Zahid Bashir & Chris Martin

4th Official: Lewis Smith

Tuesday 17 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 15/16 Girls Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Ives Rangers Colts U16 v Ramsey Colts FD U15

Referee: Emma Hunt

Assistant Referees: Jade Vaughan & Madison Clark

4th Official: Lauren Dobbs

Friday 20 April 2018 ko 7.30pm

Under 16 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Neots Town v Godmanchester Town

Referee: Damon Pywell

Assistant Referees: Martyn Allen & Nadeem Hanna

4th Official: Paul Bannister

Tuesday 24 April 2018 ko 7.45pm

Sunday Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Catworth v Peterborough ICA Sunday Columbo

Referee: Oliver Potter

Assistant Referees: Andrew Ward & Ashley Yeomans

4th Official: Will Hardie

Friday 27 April 2018 ko 7.00pm

Under 13 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Stanground Sports or Buckden Juniors (4/3) v Yaxley Juniors

Referee: Michael D’Santos

Assistant Referees: Lewis White & Alessio Basile

4th Official: Graham McMillan

Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 10.30am

Under 14 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

St Neots Town v St Ives Town

Referee: Devon Wallwein

Assistant Referees: Lewis Baldry & Joe Whitney

4th Official: Paul Doyle

Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 1.00pm

Under 15 Cup Final

Venue: Yaxley

Park Farm Pumas v Godmanchester Town

Referee: Martin Brock

Assistant Referees: Stefan Renwick & Oscar Butler

4th Official: Mark Newman

Wednesday 2 May 2018 ko 7.45pm (may change to Tuesday 1 May)

Senior Challenge Cup Final

Venue: Losing team from semi-final between Eynesbury Rovers & Yaxley will host the final

Eynesbury Rovers or Yaxley (13/03) v St Neots Town

Referee: Ashley List

Assistant Referees: Andrew Hitchcox & Scott Hamilton

4th Official: Brian O’Sullivan

Friday 4 May 2018 ko 6.30pm

Under 13 9v9 Final

Venue: Somersham Town

Brampton Spartans U13 Red or Stilton United Colts U13 (4/3) v Stukeley Meadows Youth or Fenstanton Youth (3/3)

Referee: Alex Setchell

Assistant Referees: Joe Lynn & Sam Routs

4th Official: Euan Hamilton

Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 10.30am

Under 12 9v9 Final

Venue: Somersham Town

Huntingdon Town Rowdies White or St Neots Town (17/3) v Buckden Juniors Buzzards or Hemingford Colts Black (18/3)

Referee: Corey Howard

Assistant Referees: Ben Goldstone & Sam Wilson

4th Official: Tom Banham

Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 1.30pm

Under 13/14 Girls Cup Final

Venue: Somersham Town

ICA Sports Youth Girls U14 v Yaxley Juniors U14 Girls

Referee: Chloe Smith

Assistant Referees: Abby Townsend & Mia Chiarizia

4th Official: Joshua Brown