HUNTS FA: Cup final dates, venues and match officials announced

Park Farm Pumas Blue will play their Under 15 Hunts Cup final against Godmanchester Rovers at Yaxley FC on Sunday April 29 (kick-off 1pm).
Huntingdonshire FA 2018 County Cup Finals
Wednesday 14 March 2018 ko 7.45pm
Lower Junior Cup Final
Venue: St Neots Town
Eaton Socon (A) v Houghton & Wyton Saturday Reserves
Referee: Stefan Lewis
Assistant Referees: Miroslav Belik & John Morris
4th Official: Phil Crossland
Wednesday 4 April 2018 ko 7.45pm
Junior Cup Final
Venue: St Neots Town
AFC Barley Mow v St Ives Rangers
Referee: Cliff Mills
Assistant Referees: Ryan Allison & Paul Gregory
4th Official: Ellis Mills
Wednesday 11 April 2018 ko 7.45pm
Intermediate Cup Final
Venue: St Neots Town
Eaton Socon v Somersham Town
Referee: Shaun Gregory
Assistant Referees: Rob Goldstone & Paul Dobbs
4th Official: Josh Crofts
Friday 13 April 2018 ko 7.30pm
Under 18 Cup Final
Venue: Eynesbury Rovers
St Neots Town v Godmanchester Rovers
Referee: Richard Hart
Assistant Referees: Zahid Bashir & Chris Martin
4th Official: Lewis Smith
Tuesday 17 April 2018 ko 7.30pm
Under 15/16 Girls Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
St Ives Rangers Colts U16 v Ramsey Colts FD U15
Referee: Emma Hunt
Assistant Referees: Jade Vaughan & Madison Clark
4th Official: Lauren Dobbs
Friday 20 April 2018 ko 7.30pm
Under 16 Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
St Neots Town v Godmanchester Town
Referee: Damon Pywell
Assistant Referees: Martyn Allen & Nadeem Hanna
4th Official: Paul Bannister
Tuesday 24 April 2018 ko 7.45pm
Sunday Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
Catworth v Peterborough ICA Sunday Columbo
Referee: Oliver Potter
Assistant Referees: Andrew Ward & Ashley Yeomans
4th Official: Will Hardie
Friday 27 April 2018 ko 7.00pm
Under 13 Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
Stanground Sports or Buckden Juniors (4/3) v Yaxley Juniors
Referee: Michael D’Santos
Assistant Referees: Lewis White & Alessio Basile
4th Official: Graham McMillan
Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 10.30am
Under 14 Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
St Neots Town v St Ives Town
Referee: Devon Wallwein
Assistant Referees: Lewis Baldry & Joe Whitney
4th Official: Paul Doyle
Sunday 29 April 2018 ko 1.00pm
Under 15 Cup Final
Venue: Yaxley
Park Farm Pumas v Godmanchester Town
Referee: Martin Brock
Assistant Referees: Stefan Renwick & Oscar Butler
4th Official: Mark Newman
Wednesday 2 May 2018 ko 7.45pm (may change to Tuesday 1 May)
Senior Challenge Cup Final
Venue: Losing team from semi-final between Eynesbury Rovers & Yaxley will host the final
Eynesbury Rovers or Yaxley (13/03) v St Neots Town
Referee: Ashley List
Assistant Referees: Andrew Hitchcox & Scott Hamilton
4th Official: Brian O’Sullivan
Friday 4 May 2018 ko 6.30pm
Under 13 9v9 Final
Venue: Somersham Town
Brampton Spartans U13 Red or Stilton United Colts U13 (4/3) v Stukeley Meadows Youth or Fenstanton Youth (3/3)
Referee: Alex Setchell
Assistant Referees: Joe Lynn & Sam Routs
4th Official: Euan Hamilton
Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 10.30am
Under 12 9v9 Final
Venue: Somersham Town
Huntingdon Town Rowdies White or St Neots Town (17/3) v Buckden Juniors Buzzards or Hemingford Colts Black (18/3)
Referee: Corey Howard
Assistant Referees: Ben Goldstone & Sam Wilson
4th Official: Tom Banham
Sunday 6 May 2018 ko 1.30pm
Under 13/14 Girls Cup Final
Venue: Somersham Town
ICA Sports Youth Girls U14 v Yaxley Juniors U14 Girls
Referee: Chloe Smith
Assistant Referees: Abby Townsend & Mia Chiarizia
4th Official: Joshua Brown