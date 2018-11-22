Hot-shot Dent keeps the Nene in full flow

Leland Dent is enjpoying a great run of form in front of goal for Peterborough Nene Under 13s.

He smashed six goals on Sunday in a 9-1 win over Pinchbeck and that came hot on the heels of a four-goal haul in a 15-0 win against Park Farm Pumas Black.

Pictured is the Oundle Town Under 14 team before their 2-2 draw with Peterborough Northern Star. From the left they are, back, Seth Barker, Jamie Aubury, Will Seymour, True Holmes, Harry Benstead, Joe Deegan, Will Whitwell, Leo MacKenzie, front, Harry Mason, Connor Francis, Jamie Dexter, Adam Taylor, Christian Scott, Cole Coakley and Sam Taylor.

He has now scored 22 goals in eight games this season and his sharp-shoooting has helped fire Peterborough Nene into joint top spot in the Division Two table alongside Holbeach United Reds.

Another player regularly finding the back of the net is Reuben Marshall of March Athletic Under 14s.

He took his tally for the season to 19 when helping himself to four goals in his side’s 5-1 win over Glinton & Northborough Amber - a result that keeps his team at the top of the Division One standings.

Bourne Town Claret and Deeping Rangers both won through to the semi-finals of the Under 13 League Cup on Sunday.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star Under 14s v Oundle.

Division Two side Bourne pulled off a shock 2-1 win against Boston United from Division One with goals by Mackenze Johnson and Jonathan Komives while Deeping were 3-1 winners at Stanground Sports thanks to Samuel Webb (2) and Harry Rippon.

Crowland remain top of Under 12 Division One after beating Reffley Reds 4-2 with goals by Teddy Hill (2), Charlie Reed and Logan Carter. They are a point clear of Stamford AFC Young Daniels.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Werrington Athletic Under 18s pulled off a remarkable Northants Cup win on Sunday.

They travelled to take on Crick Athletic in the second round with a much depleted line-up as several players went to Wembley to watch England. And at 4-1 down midway through the second half they looked to be down and out.

But they staged a stunning comeback and ended up drawing 6-6 before winning 4-3 on penalties. Stand-in keeper Ollie Dyson was the hero with two saves in the shoot-out.

Three city Under 18 sides finished cup games on Sunday with 10 men.

In the PFSDF Cup clash between Thorney Colts and ICA Sports, both teams had a player sent off - Ulas Guzel for Thorney and Oliver Piddington for ICA.

ICA won 3-0 with goals by Benjamin Denton, Brooklyn Gray and Liam Nightingale.

Peterborough Sports won their Northants Under 18 Cup match 6-0 against Wootton St George. Callum Arden was sent off late on after a punch-up.