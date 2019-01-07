Holders lose a penalty shootout to Whittlesey, easy quarter-final wins for Ketton, Moulton Harrox and Stamford Lions, top-flight progress for Sports teams

Have your say

Holders Netherton United lost their grip on the Peterborough Senior Cup after a richly entertaining quarter-final tie against Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange (January 5).

The tie finished 4-4 after 90 minutes before Whittlesey won 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Netherton have now lost two of the four trophies they won last season, both after penalties.

Josh Smith (8) scores for Netherton against Whittlesey. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey started the stronger on Saturday and led twice before Netherton levelled before the break. The visitors then eased into a 4-2 lead before two late Netherton goals took the match to a shootout.

Jack Carter (2), Matt Heron and Jamie Darlow scored the goals for Whittlesey in regular play with Josh Smith (2), Tommy Randall and Ritchie Baines replying for Netherton.

Whittlesey are joined in the semi-finals by Ketton, Moulton Harrox and Stamford Lions.

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox no doubt expected a tough game at third-placed Thorney, but instead romped to an impressive 7-0 win with Marcus Parry, Joe Townsend and Tom Panton all scoring twice.

Action from Whittlesy's cup win at Netherton (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

Lions also won easily. They scored twice in the opening 10 minutes at Polonia before easing to a 5-0 success. Tom Edwards, Jake Showler, Haydn Rice, Dan Aust and Robert Dunn scored their goals.

And improving Ketton despatched Holbeach United Reserves 3-0 at Pit Lane with Connor Breakall (2) and Thomas Mann on target.

In the league Peterborough Sports Development closed the gap on the leading pack with a 2-1 success at Oakham United. Ryan Pratt and Ayman Trabelsi scored the goals against an Oakham side who had Usaama Yussuf sent off.

Veteran Andy Wayte scored twice as ICA Sports continued their recent good form with a 5-1 win over Long Sutton Athletic, while lowly Langtoft beat Tydd 3-1 with goals from Nathan Ginty, Martin De Carvalho Vaz and Steve Jucikas.

Leverington won 3-2 at Sutton Bridge United in a mid-table clash.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 5

Peterborough Senior Cup

Quarter-finals: Ketton 3 (Breakall 2, Mann), Holbeach United Res 0; Netherton United 4 (Smith 2, Randall, R. Baines), Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Carter 2, Heron, Darlow) Whittlesey won 4-3 on penalties; Peterborough Polonia 0, Stamford Lions 5 (Edwards, Showler, Dunn, Rice, Aust); Thorney 0, Moulton Harrox 7 (Townsend 2, Panton 2, Parry 2, Earth).

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 5 (Wayte 2, Orrell, Waldron, Dobson), Long Sutton Athletic 1 (Murrell); Langtoft United 3 (Ginty, Vaz, Jucikas), Tydd 1; Oakham United 1 (Nelson), Peterborough Sports Development 2 (Pratt, Trabelsi); Sutton Bridge United 2 (Morley, Sutton), Leverington Sports 3 (Hempson, Webb, Williams).