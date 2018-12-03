History-making Deeping Rangers to face bang in-form opposition in FA Vase

Have your say

Deeping Rangers have been handed a decent FA Vase draw at home to East Midlands Counties League side Eastwood Community FC.

Deeping created club history by reaching the fourth round for the first time on Saturday (December 3) with a 4-2 win over Clacton.

Eastwood are currently fifth in the East Midlands League but they have won their last eight competitive matches and 17 of their last 18. They won 2-1 at Ilkeston in the third round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

The fourth round tie will be staged at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday, January 5.

Deeping, who are third in the United Counties Premier Division, are in League Cup action at Rothwell Corinthians tomorrow (December 4).

Holbeach United, who were knocked out of the FA Vase last weekend, have a UCL Premier Division home game against Sleaford on Wednesday (December 5).

The UCL are mourning the passing of League chairman and president John Weeks.