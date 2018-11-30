Herbie goes to Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough Cup draws

Have your say

Herbie Panting is the latest Netherton United star to leave the club’s famed quad squad.

Defender/midfielder Panting has joined United Counties Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star.

Netherton host Long Sutton in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (December 1) hoping to close the seven point gap to leaders Moulton Harrox who are in Lincs County Cup action tomorrow.

Netherton can still win three of the four trophies they collected last season. They were knocked out of the other one, the Northants Junior Cup, by Sileby on penalties last weekend.

Third placed Peterborough Sports Developent have a tricky Premier Division game at Stamford Lions.

Panting should make his Northern Star debut at Pinchbeck United tomorrow.

Peterborough League Division Three leaders Peterborough NECI host Division Two leaders Stilton United in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough Junior Cup.

Both teams boast perfect winning league records.

Other ties: Eunice, Huntingdon v Langtoft United Reserves, Netherton United Reserves v FarcetUnited, Premiair v Stamford Lions Reserves.

The ties will take place on Saturday, January 19.

The quarter-final draw in the Peterborough Minor Cup has also been made.

The ties are: Gunthorpe Harriers v Stanground Sports, Premiair Reserves v Hampton, Orton Rangers v Thurlby Tigers, Glinton & Northborough v Cardea Reserves.

These ties are scheduled for Saturday, January 26.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 1

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division ICA Sports v Tydd FC, Ketton FC v Sutton Bridge, Leverington v Holbeach United Res, Netherton United v Long Sutton Athletic, Peterborough Polonia v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Peterborough Sports Development, Whittlesey Athletic v Oakham United.

Lincs Junior Cup

Third round: Tetney Rovers v Moulton Harrox.