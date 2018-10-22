Harrox beat closest rivals to move 10 points clear

Have your say

Moulton Harrox have increased their lead at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League Premier Division to 10 points.

They were at home to second-placed Thorney on Saturday (October 20) and ran out 4-2 winners with goals by Danny Maddison (2), Marcus Parry and Joe Townsend.

Reigning champions Netherton United, who trail Harrox by 14 points with two games in hand, were on county cup duty.

And they began their defence of the Northants Junior Cup with a 6-3 win away at Cogenhoe United Reserves through goals by Richie Baines (3), Robbie Ellis (2) and Zack Fisher.

Two other Peterborough League sides were involved in the same competition but both lost. Peterborough Sports Development went down 6-3 at Rushden & Higham while Peterborough Polonia were beaten 2-0 at Corby Pegasus.

In the Hunts Intermediate Cup there was a 3-1 win for ICA Sports at Huntingdon United thanks to goals by Joe Dobson, Rob Ames and Vaidas Macianskis.

Division One table-toppers FC Parson Drove were beaten 4-3 at home by Mepal Sports in the second round of the Cambs Junior Cup.

Daniel Harber turned in a five-star performance for Orton Rangers, scoring five times for the Division Four leaders in a 7-0 win over Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’.