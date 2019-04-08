Hannah hits six as Peterborough United Ladies win 17-1

Have your say

It was raining goals at The Mick George Academy as Peterborough United Ladies beat Leicester City 17-1 in an East Midlands Women’s League match yesterday (April 7).

In one of their best footballing displays of the season the local ladies played some scintillating one touch football to completely outclass their opposition.

Jess Driscoll scored a hat-trick. Picture: Gary Reed

Hannah Pendred, who was at the heart of a great midfield display which also featured Stacey McConville, Amy Challis and Jess Driscoll, scored a double hat-trick to became the first Posh Ladies player in recent seasons to achieve such a feat.

Donna McGuigan also had her shooting boots on and celebrated her birthday in style with five goals.

There was also another outstanding performance from Jess Driscoll, who scored a fine hat-trick.

Two further goals from Laura Dodwell and a final goal from captain Keir Perkins rounded off a perfect afternoon for Posh.

Donna McGuigan scored five goals. Picture: Gary Reed

A late consolation goal from Leicester City Ladies failed to have any impact on the game.

Posh remain second in the Premier Division table, four points behind the Leicester City Development side.

Posh squad- Sophie Powell, Jenna Kiely, Laura Patrick, Emma Stevenson, Jess Driscoll, Amy Challis, Hannah Pendred, Laura Dodwell, Donna McGuigan, Stacey McConville, Megan Parrett, Keir Perkins

Player-of-the-match - Hannah Pendred