Hampton Gardens bloom in the English Schools FA Cup

Hampton Gardens School Year 8s have progressed to the sixth round (last 32) of the English Schools Under 13 Cup after a nailbiting penalty shoot-out win against King’s School, Grantham.

They won 7-6 on spot-kicks following a goalless draw after extra-time and will now meet Northampton School For Boys in the next round.

The massive competition attracted 670 teams and Hampton Gardens have enjoyed some great wins in getting to the last 32. They beat Neale Wade Academy 11-0 in round four and Nene Park Academy 9-1 in round three.

Tyler Winters scored six times against Neale Wade and four times against Nene Park . James Stainsby and Finn Morris have also been finding the back of the net frequently.

After the game against King’s, Grantham, match referee and Peterborough Referees Association chairman Rob Windle presented the school with a commemorative certificate for hosting Premier League referee Chris Kavanagh on a visit to the city in November.

Anybody who wants to take up the whistle can do so at the next referees course organised by Northamptonshire FA during February half-term on the Embankment. To get more details go to www.northamptonshirefa.com.