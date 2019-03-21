Hammers nail the first leg of their possible trophy treble

Have your say

FC United Hammers have completed the first leg of a possible trophy treble.

The crack Under 15 team based at Yaxley won the League Cup last week when defeating arch rivals Holbeach United 2-0 with first-half goals by Samuel Harris and Josh Wilson.

Werrington Athletic White Under 18s are pictured before a 2-0 win over Werrington Athletic. From the left are, back, James Russell, Connor Nottingham, Jaden Walker, Lukasz Baranowicz, Aaron Peat, Nathan Cureton, Brad Penman, front, Dan Malcomson, Sol Walker, Kallum Penman, Oliver Dyson and Scott Oram.

The Hammers are also in the semi-finals of the PFSDF Cup - they face Holbeach again on March 31 - and are favourites to land the Division One title.

Stamford actually lead the way in the title race but by just two points from unbeaten Hammers, who have three games in hand.

Hammers followed up their cup final victory with a 4-1 win league win over Whittlesey Blue on Sunday. Luca Di Canio (2), Trafford Crane and Henry Rook got the goals in that one.

Under 15 Division Two champions Riverside Rovers ended their successful campaign with a 6-4 win over Stanground. Alex Bonser and Ryan Goodes both fired doubles.

Werrington Athletic Under 18s are pictured before a 2-0 defeat by Werrington Athletic White. From the left are, back, Paul Barker, Leonardo Rey, Adam Barker, Lewis Wright, Blazej Chabraszewski, Sam Wilson, Myles Peake, Luke Sturgeon, Damian Hunter, front, Jacob Large, Dylan Anderson, Oliver Goymour, Oliver Baig, Callum Boyes, Steven Greaves and Lewis Forwood,

Biggest win of the day came in Under 15 Division Three as Bourne Town hammered Hampton Royals 13-1. Oscar Chivers helped himself to four goals with William Ash hitting a hat-trick.

Netherton Hawks and Stanground Sports - the top two in Under 16 Division Three - both finished with big wins.

Champions Netherton beat Park Farm Pumas Black 7-2 with Ryley Barfoot and Raiyan Mahmood both notching trebles while Stanground beat Stamford Whites 8-2 with Samuel Bourike netting four times.

Oundle Town are on course for an Under 18 cup double. They play Gunthorpe Harriers Navy in the League Cup final at Yaxley tonight (7.30pm) and on Sunday they reached the PFSDF Cup semi-finals by beating Yaxley 6-3. Ryan Bishop scored a hat-trick.

Action from the game between Werrington Athletic Under 18 and Werrington Athletic White. Picture: David Lowndes

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Yaxley and ICA Sports will battle it out in the Under 14 League Cup final at Chestnut Avenue on April 28.

In Sunday’s semi-finals, both saw off teams from out in the Fens.

Yaxley beat Division One table-toppers March Town Athletic 4-2 on penalties after their game ended all square at 2-2 while ICA knocked out Wisbech St Mary, the team second in Division One, 2-0.

Action from the game between Werrington Athletic Under 18 and Werrington Athletic White. Picture: David Lowndes

Max Hill scored both Yaxley goals while Danir Abdulqadir and Keane Bates scored for ICA.

In the semi-finals of the Under 14 Hereward Cup there were wins for FC Peterborough (1-0 against Park Farm Pumas Black) and Pinchbeck United (2-1 against Glinton Northborough Navy.

Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 12s took a big stride towards taking the Division Four title when beating one of their major rivals Stamford Yellows 3-2 with goals by William Barnsley (2) and Simao Martins.

Biggest win on Sunday came in Under 13 Division Four as Netherton Ravens beat Park Farm Pumas Black 12-0 with Leonardo Assuncao scoring three.