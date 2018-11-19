Goals galore for Gallagher and Northern Star

It was goals galore for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies yesterday (November 18) as they stormed into the quarter-finals of the Northants County Cup.

They were at home to Northampton side Welland Valley and cruised to a big 12-0 win.

Georgia Clarke heads home for Star.

Skipper Vicky Gallagher led the way with five goals and there was a hat-trick for Georgia Clarke. Katie Steward (2), Cassie Steward and Georgia Coulson completed the rout.

Assistant manager Jack Jenkins said: “Due to injures, sickness and unavailability, we only had the bare 11. But the ladies all stepped up to the plate and played some great football throughout and it could well have been more than 12 goals as their goalkeeper pulled off a number of good saves.

“Today’s result shows how much depth we have in the squad and will add more confidence for the rest of the season.”

In another second round tie yesterday, Peterborough United Reserves were beaten 4-0 at home by Deanshanger Athletic.

Katie Steward scores for Star.

The Peterborough United first team face Northern Star Reserves in their second round match on Sunday December 2.