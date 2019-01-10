Goals galore for Crowland as they make county cup progress

Have your say

Crowland Under 12s went goal-crazy on Sunday as they breezed into the quarter-finals of the Lincs County Cup.

The Junior Alliance League Division One title-chasers were away to HBW (Heighington, Branston and Washingborough) in the fourth round and returned with a whopping 13-0 win.

Park Farm Pumas Black Under 16s are pictured before a 3-2 defeat by Netherton Hawks. They are from the left, back, Marek Chrominski, Euan Lewis, Deivis Prusinskas, Josh Hutton, Ben Lane, Riley Deadman, Dontae Martin, Gerson Dos-Reis, Abdul Afzal, Justin Deadman, front, Liam Nightingale, Alessio Basile, Lewis Hay, Kevin Kearley, Lucas Bridden, Dominik Chrominski and Andrew Bridge.

Klyden Lleshi, Matas Sakavicius and Teddy Hill led the way on the scoresheet with hat-tricks with Samuel Smith (2), Harleigh Camfield and Logan Carter completing the rout.

Deeping Rangers Blues are also through to the last eight.

They won their fourth round tie at Ruston Sports 3-1 thanks to goals by Oscar Johnson, Edward Barsby and Max Olbromski.

In the quarter-finals on February 3, Crowland are at home to Appleby Frodingham while Deeping are away to Gonerby.

Action from the game between Netherton Under 16s and Park Farm Pumas Black.

In the Under 14 League Cup, the top four sides in Division One all progressed to the quarter-finals.

Reuben Marshall scored four times for table-toppers March Town Athletic in their 7-2 win at Thurlby while Jamie Hall, Morgan Hossack, Tyler Winters and Daniel Irving netted for Yaxley in a 4-0 win at Spalding United Blue.

Wisbech St Mary, who are second in the table behind March, knocked out Peterborough Northern Star 4-1, and Deeping Rangers had Samuel Fielding to thank for a 1-0 win at Oundle.

Biggest winners in the Under 14 Hereward Cup were Glinton & Northborough Navy. They beat Holbeach United Yellow 7-0 with goals by Ethan Rayner (3), Alex Green, Adam Cullerton, Sufyan Shazad and Thomas Wright.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 15 Division One title rivals Stamford Young Daniels and FC United Hammers continued their winning ways on Sunday.

Matthew Betts, Taylor Gilbert, Alex Starbuck and Harry Cole were the players on target for Stamford as they beat Thurlby Tigers 4-2 while the Hammers defeated Whittlesey Blue 5-2 with Trafford Crane firing a treble and Samuel Harris and Luca Di Canio chipping in with one goal apiece.

Table-toppers Stamford have a two-point lead at the top but second-placed Hammers have two games in hand.

Yaxley Under 18s reached the semi-finals of the Hunts Cup by winning 4-1 at Godmanchester Town. William Gore, David Ibrahim , Rory Nicholson and Jake Cooper were the players on target.

Bourne Town Blue are setting a terrific pace at the head of affairs in Under 18 Division One.

They made it eight wins from eight on Sunday by seeing off Netherton United 3-0.