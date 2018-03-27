GIRLS FOOTBALL: Neale Wade reach the last eight in English Schools FA Cup

Have your say

A girls football team from March have advanced to the quarter-finals of a national competition.

The Neale Wade School Year 7 team yesterday (March 26) beat Goffs School from Cheshunt 3-2 in the fifth round of the English Schools FA Under 12 Playstation 9-a-side Cup and will meet either Shenfield High School from Chelmsford or the Royal Russell School from Croydon at home in the next round.

Keira Swanson (2) and Millie Jolley were the girls on target in yesterday’s win.

In the fourth round a fortnight ago Neale Wade disposed of Reepham High School from Norwich 4-1 with goals by Jolley (2), Swanson and Lois Lane.

In earlier rounds they beat Carlton le Willows Academy from South Notts 3-1, St Ivo School 4-3 and Deepings School 10-0. Amy Hunt scored five goals in the big win over Deepings.

A total of 252 teams enterec the competition.