GIRLS FOOTBALL: Key Sports to open two centres

Local sport coaching company Key Sports have teamed up with the Football Association and SSE to launch two SSE Wildcats Girls Football Centres in Peterborough.

The centres are a national initiative from the FA designed to inspire girls aged between 5-11 to get involved in football and will commence in April at The Grange, Netherton, Peterborough (PE3 9ES) and at Nene Valley Community Centre, Sugar Way, Peterborough (PE2 9RE).

The centres will provide girls with regular opportunities to learn and play football in a safe and fun environment and take part in organised sessions held by FA qualified Key Sports coaches on a weekly basis.

Key Sports are partnered with Netherton Uunited Football Club and the club has a thriving Girls section and SSE Girls Football is a pathway into organised girls teams.

Sessions at The Grange will start on Saturday April 7 and will be held every Saturday morning (9-10am) and sessions at the Nene Valley Centre will start on Sunday April 8 and be held every Sunday morning (10-11am).

Sessions will continue throughout the summer until September.

Check the Key Sports website at www.keysportscoaching.co.uk for full details of dates, times and session prices. You can book your place online now.