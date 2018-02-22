GIRLS FOOTBALL: ICA players turn out for Arsenal

A bunch of buddung ICA Sports talents represented one of the biggest clubs in women’s football last week.

Brooke Harley, Megan Gilson and Olivia Simpson (from the city club’s Under 14 side), Jasmine Prior (Under 13), Ella Farrington (Under 11), Tiegan Harley (Under 11) and Holly Plummer (Under 10) all played for Arsenal Women teams in a tournament also involving Wycombe Wanderers, Reading and Norwich City.

All seven girls are part of the Arsenal PDP (player development programme) which involves weekly training and occasional tournaments in addition to their grassroots football.

ICA are major supporters of the female game. They boast teams at every age group from Under 8 to Under 14 as well as having a senior ladies’ side.

The club’s Under 14 team, managed by Shaun Harley, sit top of the Cambridgeshire Women’s & Girls League table. They have also reached League Cup and Hunts Cup finals this season.

ICA recently launched new beginner sessions. They are open to girls from reception to year 3 and are held indoors at Stanground Sports Centre on Sunday mornings (9am to 10am).

Anyone interested should visit www.icasports.com or email steve@icasports.com for further details.