Game on again as leaders are savaged by Stamford Lions, Netherton and Peterborough Sports Development move closer to the top, ICA Sports revival continues and Whittlesey held at home

It’s game on again in the Peterborough Premier Division as leaders Moulton Harrox faltered for the second match in a row (November 17).

Harrox followed their 4-0 defeat at Whittlesey Athletic with a 5-0 reverse at Stamford Lions on Saturday. As a result their lead has shrunk from 10 points to four points as reigning champions Netherton United and emerging force Peterborough Sports Development close the gap.

Action from a draw in the Peterborough Premier Division between Whittlesey Athletic (blue) and Long Sutton Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tom Edwards started the Lions’ rampage with a third-minute goal and it was 3-0 by half-time as Jake Showler and Joshua Collins also netted. Collins struck a second goal in the second-half after Sean Kelly had made it 4-0. Ashley Elderkin of Harrox was sent off.

Netherton boosted their goal difference with an 8-1 win over Leverington Sports at the Grange. Zack Fisher and Ritchie Baines both scored twice for the city side with Mark Baines, Jon Kerrison, Ben Cullen and Dillon Chipunza also on target. Kerrison was playing his first game for over a year following back trouble.

Sports Development are just a point further back, but have a game in hand on the top two. They had to stay patient before scoring twice in the second half to beat Langtoft United 2-0. Ryan Pratt and Louie Venni scored the goals.

Steadman scored twice as Holbeach United Reserves continued their fine season with a 6-0 hammering of Ketton, while ICA Sports’ recent resurgance gathered pace with a terrific 5-1 win at Sutton Bridge United. Benjamin Moore and Keeshan Wilson both scored twice with Andrew Wayte also on target.

Whittlesey couldn’t follow their win over the leaders as Long Sutton Athletic held them to a 3-3 draw at Feldale Field. Indeed it took a late Aaron Dunmore goal to earn Whittlesey a point after Jamie Darlow had scored twice. Connor Ball (2) and Calvin Bird scored for Sutton.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 17

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 6 (Steadman 2, McDonnell, Mead, Clarke, Davies), Ketton 0; Netherton United 8 (Fisher 2, R. Baines 2, M. Baines, Kerrison, Cullen, Chipunza), Leverington Sports 1 (Hempson); Peterborough Sports Development 2 (Pratt, Venni), Langtoft United 0, Stamford Lions 5 (Collins 2, Showler, Edwards, Kelly), Moulton Harrox 0; Sutton Bridge United 1 (Pack), ICA Sports 5 (Moore 2, Wilson 2, Wayte); Tydd FC 0, Oakham United 1 (Nelson); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Darlow 2, Dunmore), Long Sutton Athletic 3 (Ball 2, Bird).