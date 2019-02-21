Free-scoring Feeder reach cup final with a deadly dozen

Have your say

Feeder FC Under 13s are bang on course for a Junior Alliance league and cup double.

The Division Three title favourites stormed into the Hereward Cup final on Sunday by smashing Wisbech St Mary Purple from the division below 12-0.

Oundle Town Under 18s. (front) Kieron Freeman, Zachary Hadman, James Hogg, Freddie Davies, Sam Greenhalgh. (back) Will Buck, Luke Wilson, Charley Hockey, Ryan Bishop, Rufus Sumner, Thierry Marques.

In the previous round they beat Park Farm Pumas Black 17-1.

Leading the way on Sunday’s scoresheet with five goals was Billy Gibbs and there was a hat-trick for Luke Frisby.

Frisby now has 30 goals for the season and Gibbs 22.

Feeder will play Boston in the final on May 5.

Action from the game between Hempsted Under 18s and Oundle Town.

Peterborough Northern Star Red from Under 12 Division Two provided a shock in the Under 12 League Cup when beating Crowland from Division One on penalties.

They won the shoot-out 4-3 after a 2-2 draw.

There were no surprises in the quarter-finals of the Under 14 League Cup and four of the top five sides in Division One will be battling it out in the semi-finals.

Yaxley were the biggest winners, overcoming Boston United 6-2 with strikes by Tyler Winters (3), Daniel Irving (2) and Will Kirby.

March Town Athletic, Wisbech St Mary and ICA also went through to the last four.

In the Under 14 Hereward Cup quarter-finals, the game between Park Farm Pumas Black and March Academy - the top two sides in Division Three - ended in a narrow 2-1 win for the Pumas.

Jowapu Mutendi and Joshua Paterson grabbed their goals with Brandon Sharman on target for March.

Under 13 Division One table-toppers Whittlesey Blue suffered a title setback when losing 4-1 at Spalding Blue. Keane Slayven (2), Zeren Akyuz and Zak Lindsay were the Spalding scorers.

Second-placed Stamford Red won 2-1 against Netherton with goals by Ewan Simmons and Matthew Walker to narrow the gap on Whittlesey to just two points.

YOUTH LEAGUE

FC United Hammers and Stamford meet this Sunday (February 24) in what could well turn out to be an Under 15 Division One title decider.

Both preserved their unbeaten records at the weekend with the Hammers easing to a 7-1 success against bottom club Spalding Orange and Stamford pipping Netherton Hawks 1-0.

The Hammers scorers were Trafford Crane (2), Jamie Graham, Samuel Harris, Josh Wilson, Luca Di Canio and Henry Rook while Charlie Willis was the Stamford matchwinner.

Stamford are five points clear at the top of the table but second-placed Hammers have three games in hand.

In Under 15 Division Two, March Academy’s title hopes suffered a blow when they lost 4-1 at home to Wisbech St Mary, for whom substitutes Alfie Hearn, Daniel Hills and Ryan O’Neill all got on the scoresheet. Riverside are now the title favourites.

Hempsted United went top of Under 18 Division One as a Jacob Hoffmann hat-trick helped them to a 4-1 win against Oundle Town.