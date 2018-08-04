Former Peterborough United players on target as Deeping win late, Pinchbeck claim first top-flight victory, Holbeach beaten, Star stung by Rugby team, Blackstones and Bourne start with bangs and Wisbech St Mary fight back

Deeping Rangers are among the United Counties Premier Division pacesetters after pinching a victory in injury time today (August 4).

One-time Peterborough United midfielder Charlie Coulson grabbed the late winner just seven minutes after visitotrs Wellingborough Town had equalised a Scott Mooney strike. Deeping have won their opening two matches and are second to Cogenhoe United on goal difference.

Corey Kingston (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Rugby Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Peterborough Northern Star might well have played the eventual champions today in Rugby Town. The League newcomers are the hot favourites for the title and they strolled to a 4-0 win at Star.

Billy Smith’s debut goal couldn’t stop Holbeach United from suffering a 3-1 loss at Daventry, but Pinchbeck United celebrated a first-ever win at this level by coming from behind to see off Rothwell Corinthians 2-1 in their opening fixture. Defender Fraser Bayliss and star striker Ollie Maltby score the goals for last season’s Division One champions in a three-minute spell just before the break.

In Division One, Blackstones and Bourne both won their first games. Josh Edmondson, Kyrie Foster and player-manager Lee Clarke scored for Stones in a 3-2 win over league newboys Birstall United, while Craig Rook scored twice to give new boss Leigh Porter a 2-1 win in his first match in charge of Bourne at Rushden & Higham United. It was Rook’s Bourne debut.

Former Posh player Jack Friend equalised from the penalty spot as Wisbech St Mary drew 2-2 in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League.

RESULTS

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town 3, Holbeach United 1 (B. Smith); Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Coulson), Wellingborough Town 1; Peterborough Northern Star 0, Rugby Town 4; Pinchbeck United 2 (Bayliss, Maltby), Rothwell Corinthians 1.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Edmondson, Foster, Clarke), Birstall United 2; Huntingdon Town 0, Aylestone Park 3; Rushden & Higham United 1, Bourne Town 2 (Rook 2).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary 2 (Goodby, Friend), Needham Market Res 2.