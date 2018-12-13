Fielding fires a treble but he still ends up on the losing side

Have your say

Big title rivals March Town Athletic Under 14s and Deeping Rangers produced a nine-goal thriller as they went head to head on Sunday.

March won it 5-4 and they’ve now stretched their lead at the top of the Division One table to seven points. Wisbech St Mary and Deeping are joint second.

Werrington Athletic Under 15s are pictured before their 2-1 defeat by Riverside. From the left they are, back, Tom Nash, Kyle Irving, Harvey Chesterman, Ben Cook, Tyler Harper, Diarmuid Greene, Callum Kerr-Gray, Callum Yates, Amir Belo, front, Aurimas Sulga, Hayden Jelfs, Jebreel Younis, Joe Sandel, Jose Mason-Baxter and Isteqlal Miakhil.

Sebastian Goldspink, Reuben Marshall (2) and Luis Webb (2) got the March goals with Samuel Fielding (3) and Joshua Panks replying for Deeping.

In Under 14 Division Two, Thurlby Tigers enjoyed a goal feast against Stanground Sports. They won 12-0 with Freddie Brooks, Rhys Crane (2), George Lockton (2), Joe Manning (4), Christian Rollinson, Robert Stokes and Rocco Tompsett all finding the back of the net.

Peterborough Northern Star maintained their unbeaten record in this division, winning 5-2 at Stamford thanks to a Lewis Sharpe treble and a Jayden Holman double.

At the top of Under 12 Division One, Stamford Reds have gone five points clear of Crowland. While they were edging to a 2-1 win against Thorney courtesy of goals by George Carder and Connor Saunders, Crowland were being pipped 2-1 by Netherton. Harry Richmond and Lewis Jones were the Netherton scorers.

Action from the game between Riverside Under 15 and Werrington.

There were comfortable wins for the top three in Under 12 Division Three.

Luke Frisby hit a hat-trick for joint leaders Feeder FC in their 6-0 win against Deeping United while Ryan Handley and Quentin Seema each scored a couple for Peterborough Northern Star Black in their 5-1 beating of Bourne Claret. Star are level on points with Feeder.

Six points back in third place come Glinton and Northborough Black and they beat Hampton 7-2 with goals from Mason Adcock, Luke Howson , Finley Channing, Joe Troth (2) and Finan Kendle (2).

Glinton and Northborough Navy are still unbeaten after nine games in Under 12 Division Five.

They won 2-1 against Park Farm Pumas Blue on Sunday with Charlie Dobson netting both their goals.

Third-placed Parkside Athletic Yellow won 9-1 against Pinchbeck United with Marcel Klimowski (3), Rodrigo Silva (3), David Walasik (2) and Harry Taylor on target.

YOUTH LEAGUE

FC United Hammers, Netherton Hawks and Stamford Young Daniels continue to battle it out in a three-way race for the Under 15 Division One title.

Unbeaten Hammers saw off Holbeach United 3-1 on Sunday to maintain top spot thanks to goals by Luca Di Canio (2) and Henry Rook.

They lead the way by a point from Hawks and Stamford.

Hawks were 6-1 winners against Thurlby Tigers with Ruben Simoes netting four of their goals and substitutes Diogo Costa and Jakub Nowicki adding the other two.

Stamford won 4-0 at Spalding United Orange thanks to strikes by Harry Cole, Taylor Gilbert, Alex Starbuck and Charlie Willis.

Riverside Rovers hit the top of Under 15 Division Two after pipping Werrington Athletic 2-1 with Leonardo Alves and Ryan Goodes on target.

In the Under 16 League Cup, there were big wins for Holbeach Yellow and Peterborough Sports.

James Clark and Joshua Ling both fired doubles in Holbeach’s 6-0 win at Stamford Red while Elijas Bagdonaviciu and Josh Hogg each bagged a brace for Sports in a 7-1 win against Holbeach Black.