FEATURE: Manager introduces the quad squad that delivered greatness to the Grange

Netherton United boss Jon Harrison reckons no team will ever repeat his side’s ‘awesome foursome’ trophy haul.

The city side added the PFA Senior Cup to the Peterborough Premier Division title, the President’s Shield and the Northants FA’s Les Underwood Junior Cup last week with a thrilling 4-2 final success against Moulton Harrox at the ABAX Stadium.

Tommy Randall in action in the PFA Senior Cup Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I’m so proud of the lads,” Harrison enthused. “We’ve achieved something that is unheard of at our level and I doubt will ever be done again.

“There were lots of ups and downs along the way, but they’re a special group of players that deserve everything they’ve got.

Harrison is now seeking an assistant manager for next season as local legend Tommy Flynn is retiring after 45 years service to local football.

“Tommy has made lifelong friends in just one season with us,” Harrison added. “We will miss his one-liners.”

Netherton manager Jon Harrison (left) with long-serving player Ben Daly.

Harrison also praised unsung club hero Roland Dean, the regular assistant referee, kit man and medical man, stating: “Roland does so much for us and asks for nothing return. He’s a special man. We all love him apart from when he forgot to take the kit to Long Sutton!”

Harrison’s take on the Netherton ‘quad squad’...

Aaron Keir

The best goalie the club has had, big and commanding, but absolutely whipped at home.

Ondre Odain enjoyed a 36-goal season with Netherton United.

RYAN WOODS

Mr Consistent is the most attacking full-back around. The number of assists he has will tell you that. A great voice in the changing room.

JAMES MCDONOUGH

A left-back who I originally signed for the banter, He is so composed and his left foot’s a wand.

Ryan Wood has been a consistent full-back for Netherton United.

CALLUM MADIGAN

Self- proclaimed slowest man in football who moans like hell too, but he has a huge passing range and is great on the ball.

CHRIS HANSFORD

Chrissy is the best centre-back in Peterborough full stop. He has remained loyal to me and the club he loves despite attention every year from higher level clubs. One of the originals and I’m so glad to share the quad with him.

GRANT WATSON

Centre-back Grant has been with us on and off all season. Never let us down.

MICHAEL FOX

Central midfielder ‘Foxy’ asked if he could join pre-season and he ended up winning the quad and walking out for a cup final with his daughter.

STEVE MASTIN

‘Masty’ came back to us in January and it took him a bit of time to get up to speed. Another one of the originals who made some great contributions.

LOUIS HEMING

What a lad. A central midfielder who fights for everything on the pitch, Mr Posh off it.

MARK BAINES

Central midfielder who just gets better with age. He came into his own on the run in, with great performance after great performance. Deserves all the plaudits he gets, and it’s been lovely seeing him share it all with his little boy Josh.

ASH JACKSON

Another original, ‘Jacko’ has captained the side with passion. There’s not a single player in the league that puts more into a game of football than he does. He deserved all the moments he’s had this year, including the birth of his baby girl.

DAN FOUNTAIN

Contributed a lot in the first part of the season, but he then got an injury and decided not to play in the run-in which was a shame.

Robbie Ellis.

Attacking midfield youngster who has so much potential. Went on loan mid-season, but returned to play his part in our success.

Kyrie Forster

A forward with more tricks than a magician. A late addition to the squad, but a joy to watch. I’ve never seen someone sit so many players down.

Jack Barron

Left midfielder Jack only has one pace and that is flat out. He scares the hell out of the opposition. He joined mid-season and has been a revelation.

Karl Gibbs

Striker ‘Gibbo’ still ain’t fit, and that is a scary thought. He scored some crucial goals and put in some great performances.

HERBIE PANTING

Left to play higher earlier in the season, but came back to us when he knew trophies were coming! Just kidding, He’s home now and was outstanding in the four biggest games the club has ever had.

Ondre Odain

Another big signing for the club. Striker Dre has been awesome for us, scoring 36 goals, including goals in two of the three finals. Great season.

Zack Fisher

What can I say? Top scorer in the league with 45 goals despite missing nearly two months with injury. He’s had an exceptional season scoring some really important goals along the way.

Tommy ‘too hot to handle’ Randall

Another original, Tommy has been the best winger in the league for years. This year he showed he’s still the man for the big occasion scoring in all three finals. He’s been so loyal to me.

Ben Daly

‘Skip’ has been by my side for 15 years. We’ve shared the pain of us not winning anything for a long time, but he’s never left the club he adores no matter how many offers he has had. His words are inspirational to the lads who buy into every thing he says such is his stature in the changing room. He’s an absolute local legend and I was so happy to share this season with one of my best mates! He will be deeply missed by me, the players, and the club as he’s now retiring.