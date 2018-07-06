FA COMPETITIONS: FA Cup draw delivers a juicy local derby, Yaxley’s FA Trophy debut and all the FA Vase draw details

Have your say

The draw for the preliminary round of the FA Cup today (July 6) paired local non-league big hitters Stamford AFC and Peterborough Sports together.

The tie will take place at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday, August 25.

Before then there’s a juicy extra preliminary round tie between United Counties Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United on August 11 with the winners gaining a top preliminary round tie at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Wisbech Town, Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United and Spalding United are also involved in the FA Cup.

Yaxley also make their debut in the FA Trophy when they travel to the winners of an extra preliminary round tie between Bromsgrove Sporting and Corby Town in October.

Pick of the FA Vase ties involving local cubs is a first-round qualifing contest between local rivals Deeping Rangers and Blackstones.

Draws:

FA Cup

Extra preliminary round (August 11): Cogenhoe v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United, Histon v Peterborough Northern Star, Swaffham Town v Yaxley, Rothwell Corinthians v Pinchbeck United.

Winneres receive £2,250, losers recieve £750.

Preliminary round (August 25): Barton Rovers v Rothwell Corinthians or Pinchbeck United, Daventry Town or Potton v Swaffham Town or Yaxley, Deeping Rangers or Holbeach United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Histon or Peterborough Northern Star v Raunds Town or Eynesbury Rovers, Sileby Rangers or Ely City v Cogenhoe or Wisbech Town, Spalding United v Biggleswade United or Wellingborough Town, Stamford AFC v Peterborough Sports.

Winners receive £2,890, losers receive £960.

FA Trophy

Extra preliminary round (September 29): Peterborough Sports v Sutton Coldfield Town.

Winners receive £2,000

Preliminary round: (October 13): Belper Town v Stamford AFC, Bromsgrove Sporting or Corby Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports or Sutton Coldfield v Cambridge City, Spalding United v Carlton Town, Wisbech Town v Coleshill Town or Kidsgrove Athletic.

Winners receive £3,000.

FA Vase

First round qualifying (September 1): Bourne Town v March Town United, Deeping Rangers v Blackstones, Framlingham Town v Wisbech St Mary, Huntingdon Town v Wroxham, Peterborough Northern Star v Fakenham Town,

Winners receive £550, losers receive £175.

Second round qualifying (September 15): Framlingham Town or Wisbech St Mary v Swaffham Town, Huntingdon Town or Wroxham v Mulbarton Wanderers, Peterborough Northern Star or Fakenham Town v Bourne Town or March Town United, Walsham Le Willows or Diss Town v Deeping Rangers or Blackstones, Woodbridge Town or Eynesbury Rovers v Pinchbeck United,

Winners receive: £725, losers receive £250.