ENGLISH SCHOOLS CUP: Hampton beaten in a Brighton bog

Hampton College lost their big quarter-final in the English Schools Under 16 Cup yesterday (February 24).

A brilliant run to the last eight came to an end on a boggy pitch in Brighton as Hampton went down 3-2.

The city side were below their best though falling 1-0 down in the first-half to the Cardinal Newman Roman Catholic School and conceding a second goal soon after the re-start.

Brad Gilbert pulled a goal back on the hour mark, but the hosts scored again almost immediately.

Jazliegh Fife missed a penalty for Hampton five minutes from time before scoring three minutes later, but there wasn’t time to find an equaliser.

“The pitch was a ploughed field on a slope,” grumbled Hampton coach Michael Goode. “Not ideal for a national cup quarter-final, but not a lot you can do about it.”

Nene Park Academy’s great run in the English Schools Under 15 FA Cup came to an end this week also (February 21). They travelled all the way to Liverpool to play St Francis Xavier’s College in the quarter-fnals and were pipped 1-0 after extra-time.