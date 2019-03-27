Double delight on Sunday morning for DSV and George are kings of Division One

Have your say

It was a quite the day (March 24) for first-season Peterborough Sunday Morning League side Deeping & Surrounding Villages (DSV).

Not only did they reach their first cup final with a 6-2 semi-final romp against Music Solutions, they also sealed the Division Two title as nearest rivals Farcet were beaten 3-2 at home by Cardea.

Action from DSV's Hereward Cup semi-final win over Music Solutions (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

DSV have won all six of their league games this season.

Ben Cowles (2), Dan Gargan (2), Ben Leisner and Calum Parker scored the DSV semi-final goals. They will be underdogs in the final though as crack city side Ploughman provide the opposition.

Ploughman have lost their Division One crown. George, Warmington sealed their first top-flight crown with a 2-1 win at West Raven, Elliot Rowe and Ben Lockley scored the goals for a side who won seven of their eight matches.

It completes a remarkable rise for George who started in Division Four four years ago and have won promotion every season since.

Ploughman were in early trouble against Division Two strugglers Dreams in their semi-final. They still trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes before scoring three goals in the five minutes leading up to the break.

But the second-half turned into a rout as Ploughman ran out 11-3 winners. Captain Ondre Odain led the way with a hat-trick while Dan Ginty and Kyle Orange scored twice. Dan Fountain, who also missed an early penalty, Andrew Bradley, Josh Rosser and Lewis McManus also netted.

The final takes place at Yaxley FC’s Decker Bus Stadium on April 14.

Ploughman are also in a final at Yaxley FC this Sunday (March 31) when taking on Division One rivals West Raven in the Champions League Final (10.30am).

That final is followed by Benwick Athletic v Riverside in the Europa Cup Final at the same venue (2pm).

The League’s McCain Cup semi-finals take place this Sunday (10.30am) with Cross Keys hosting Murrow Bell at Werrington and Division Three leaders Nene Park at home to unbeaten Division Four top dogs Dreams Reserves at Queen’s Park .

West Raven take on Northampton Queens Park in the Northants Sunday Cup Final at Northampton Town FC on May 12.

TEam pics of DSV and Music Solutions in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (March 28).