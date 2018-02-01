Double-chasing Netherton open cup campaign with a bang

Have your say

Netherton United Under 14s began their bid for a Junior Alliance league and cup double in superb style on Sunday.

The Division One table-toppers were away at top-flight rivals Crowland in the first round of the cup and roared to a whopping 18-0 win.

Pictured is the Wisbech St Mary Under 14 team beaten 5-3 by Whittlesey in the Hereward Cup. They are from the left, back, Ryan ONeill, Owen Brundle, Will Tilsley, Daniel Hills, Josh Wilkinson-Swain, Josh Clark, Brendon Wright, Richard Peachey, Rob Pooley, front, Kian Pooley, Rhys Swann, Callum Stiff, Ethan Peachey, Sonny Leet and Piper Brundle.

Lewis Leesons and Habibullah Siafullah were the top scorers, each with four, and also on the scoresheet were Danyaal Younus (3), Jakub Nowicki (2), Hashim Mohammed Hussain (2), Bartosz Berezowski, Trafford Crane and Bob Horne.

The rest of the first round ties all went according to form although Leverington Sports from Division One had it far from easy against Division Two boys March Soccer School.

Leverington eventually edged through 2-1 with two goals from Jack Greenacre.

Elliot Foster scored four for Holbeach United in their 6-3 win at Riverside Rovers.

Action from the Under 14 cup game between Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Reds.

In the Under 14 Hereward Cup, Division Three leaders Oundle Town began with a bang.

They thumped Rippingale & Folkingham 11-1 and there was an eye-catching individual scoring feat here with Thomas Clarke-Knowles netting eight times. That took his tally for the season to a remarkable 48 goals in 14 games.

Whittlesey Red from Division Three pulled off the only upset by beating Wisbech St Mary from Division Two 5-3 thanks to goals by Lewis King (2), Joshua Dolby, Joe Sheridan and Luke Bougaardt-Palmer.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Action from the Under 14 cup game between Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Reds.

Youth League

Peterborough Sports Under 18s remain on course for the treble.

The Peterborough Youth League KO Cup semi-finalists sailed through to the quarter-finals of the PFA Cup on Sunday when hitting Oundle Town for six.

Scorers in the 6-0 win were Ethan Atkins (2), Oliver Foster (2), Jack Martin and Ayman Trabelsi .

Action from the Under 14 cup game between Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Reds.

If Sports, who also head the Division One table, overcome Yaxley Lynx in their League Cup semi-final on February 11 they will face arch rivals Deeping Rangers Blue in the showpiece final.

Deeping won their semi-final 5-1 against March Soccer School on Sunday through strikes by Alexander Moroz, Will Mann, Scott Waumsley, Jordan Hammond and an own goal.

In Under 18 Division Three, Pinchbeck knocked Netherton United off top spot.

The Lincolnshire side won the top-of-the-table clash 8-2 with goals by Ben Mansour (3), Thomas Brittain (2), Nicky Haw, Daniel Taylor and Oliver Warren.