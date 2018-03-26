DEAF FOOTBALL: Posh runners-up to Charlton Athletic

Have your say

The Posh Deaf junior teams were in action over the weekend at the 2018 National Deaf Football Championships at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus and both sides aqcuitted themselves well.

The Under 16s were just pipped to the title in their age group by Charlton Athletic, losing the decider 1-0, while the Under 13s finished a respectable fourth.

Charlton had a fantastic championship, picking up all three titles up for grabs.

Other Football League clubs present with deaf or hearing impairment teams included Deby County, Leeds United and Manchester City.

Both Posh Under 13s and Under 16s were defending champions.