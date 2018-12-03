Controversial spot-kick rescues Netherton and sets up a big game with Thorney nicely, Stamford Lions start fast to shock Peterborough Sports Development

Netherton United required a controversially-awarded 94th-minute penalty to keep in touch with Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox on Saturday (December 1).

Long Sutton Athletic had mounted a successful reaguard action for the final 30 minutes at the Grange before referee Stewart Francis spotted a defensive handball in the penalty area. Up stepped Mark Baines to coolly convert the spot-kick to seal a 1-0 win to move the city back to within four points of Harrox were were in Lincs County Cup action.

The Orton Rangers team beaten by Glinton & Northborough in Division Four of the Peterborough League, back row left to right, Daniel Sawyer, Darrellon Holding, Aaron Chapman, River Walters, Lea Ibbott, Anthony Kirwan, Joe Hodge, Davy Sulch, Connor Dennis, front, Robert Parr, Stuart McDonnell, Jake Fitzgerald, Liam Hatfield, Daniel Harber, Ian Parker and Liam Gray. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thorney are up to third and looking forward to a match at Netherton this Saturday (December 8) after a hard-fought 3-1 win at bottom club Peterborough Polonia. Former Netherton player Adam Scott scored twice with Leon Gellizeau also on target.

Thorney moved above Peterborough Sports Development who went down 3-2 at Stamford Lions. All five goals arrived before the break with Tom Edwards, Joe Lippett and Josh Collins all scoring for Lions inside the first 18 minutes.

Sports host Harrox in another big game at the Bee Arena on Saturday. Harrox lost their Lincs Junior Cup third round match 2-1 at Tetney Rovers.

Elsewhere Whittlesey Athletic struck twice late on to beat Oakham United 3-1 in their top-flight game at Feldale Field and Joe Reed bagged a hat-trick for Tydd in a 4-2 win at ICA Sports.

Action from Glinton & Northborough v Orton Rangers (blue) at AMVC. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ketton secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season as Sutton Bridge United were despatched 4-1 at Pit Lane and Holbeach United continued their fine season with a 2-0 win at Leverington. Thomas Mann scored twice for Ketton.

Division Four leaders Glinton & Northborough pipped second-placed Orton Rangers thanks to a solitary goal from Connor Carr. There is now a five-point gap between the top two.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 1

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 2 (Moore, Wilson), Tydd FC 4 (Reed 3, Pentney); Ketton FC 4 (Mann 2, Breakell, Jones), Sutton Bridge 1; Leverington 0, Holbeach United Res 2 (Mead, Steadman); Netherton United 1 (M. Baines), Long Sutton Athletic 0; Peterborough Polonia 1,Thorney 3 (Scott 2, Gellizeau); Stamford Lions 3 (Edwards, Lippett, Collins), Peterborough Sports Development 2; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter 2, Darlow), Oakham United 1.

Lincs Junior Cup

Third round: Tetney Rovers 2, Moulton Harrox 1.