BREAKING NEWS: No Peterborough League relegations, no play-offs, two Premier Division teams pull out, one more is demoted, multiple promotions

There will be no teams relegated and no need for play-offs at the end of the current Peterborough League season.

Teams dropping out during the season and pulling out at the end of the campaign have prompted a re-structuring of the six divisions.

Peterborough Polonia have been promoted to the Peterborough Premier Division.

Current Premier Division teams AFC Stanground and Deeping Rangers Reserves will withdraw from the competition entirely, while Sawtry FC have requested a demotion and will start next season in Division Five.

Peterborough Polonia, who have finished fifth in Division One, will be promoted to the top flight along with second and third place finishers Tydd St Mary and Long Sutton Athletic. Champions Moulton Harrox Reserves cannot be promoted as the club’s first team is already in the Premier Division. Fourth-placed Wittering FC didn’t apply for promotion.

Six teams have been promoted from Divisions Two, Three and Five, five have been promoted from Division Four.

A new team, Huntingdon United Reserves have been placed in Division Three. There are six new teams in Division Five. They are Cardea Reserves, Casterton FC, Hampton Reserves, Orton Rangers Reserves, Stilton United Reserve and Thurlby Tigers.

AFC Orton are promoted intoPeterborough League Division Four.

The Peterborough League programme is scheduled to finish tomorrow (May 12).

Proposed constitution of the Peterborough & District League 2018-19.

Premier Division (16): Holbeach United Reserves, Ketton, Langtoft United, Leverington Sports FC, Long Sutton Athletic FC (P), Moulton Harrox FC, Netherton United FC, Peterborough ICA Sports FC, Peterborough Polonia FC (P), Peterborough Sports Development, Stamford Lions FC, Sutton Bridge United FC, Thorney FC, Tydd St Mary FC (P), Warboys Town FC, Whittlesey Athletic FC.

Division One (16): Bretton North End FC (P), Crowland Town FC, Eye United FC (P), FC Parson Drove (P), FC Peterborough (P), Kings Cliffe United FC, Moulton Harrox Reserves, Netherton United Reserves, Oakham United Reserves, Oundle Town FC, Ramsey Town FC, Stamford Belvedere FC, Spalding Town FC (P), Uppingham Town FC,Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (P), Wittering FC.

Division Two (14): Brotherhood Sports FC (P), Cardea FC (P), Feeder FC (P), Ketton Reserves, Langtoft United Reserves, Netherton United ‘A’, Oundle Town Reserves (P), Parkway Eagles FC, Premiair FC (P), Rippingale & Folkingham FC, Spalding United Reserves, Stamford Lions Reserves, Stilton United FC,

Whaplode Drove FC (P).

Division Three (13): Eunice Huntingdon FC (P), Farcet United FC, FC Peterborough Reserves (P), Holbeach Bank FC, Huntingdon United Reserves (N), Leverington Sports Reserves, Parkside FC (P), Peterborough NECI FC (P), Stamford Belvedere Reserves, Stamford Lions ‘A’ (P), Thorpe Wood Rangers FC, Uppingham Town Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’.

Division Four (13): AFC Orton (P), Glinton & Northborough Reserves (P), Holbeach United ‘A’, Huntingdon Rovers FC, Kings Cliffe Reserves (P), Long Sutton Athletic Reserves, Orton Rangers FC, Premiair Reserves (P), Ramsey Town Reserves, Spalding United ‘A’ (P), Tydd St Mary Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’, Wittering Reserves (P).

Division Five (13): Cardea Reserves (N), Casterton FC (N), FC Parson Drove Reserves, FC Peterborough ‘A’, Gunthorpe Harriers FC, Hampton FC, Hampton Reserves (N), Leverington Sports ‘A’, Orton Rangers Reserves (N), Sawtry FC, Stanground Sports FC, Stilton United Reserves (N), Thurlby Tigers FC (N).

Key: P=promoted, N=New team, R=requested demotion.