BREAKING NEWS: Local striker expected to fight lifetime football ban

Long Sutton Athletic striker Tom Gosling is expected to fight a decision to ban him from football for life.

Gosling, a serial offender, was shown a red card for violent conduct during a stormy PFA Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Netherton United on February 10. He was charged with an, as yet unspecified offence, which has triggered an automatic life ban.

But Gosling has responded to the charge and is expected to attend a disciplinary hearing next week when a final determination of his punishment will be made.

Gosling, is a former Holbeach United and Wisbech Town player.

The Lincs FA handed down the lifetime ban last night (February 22).

Long Sutton player Paul Newcombe has been charged with abusing a match official on social media in the aftermath of that game.