BREAKING NEWS: Local striker banned for two years after assault charge

Long Sutton Athletic striker Tom Gosling has been banned from all football for two years.

Gosling, a serial offender, was shown a red card for violent conduct during a stormy PFA Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Netherton United on February 10.

Gosling was later charged with ‘assault - participant on participant’ and found guilty by the Lincs FA at a disciplinary hearing last week. That charge triggers an automatic sine die ban, but that was amended to a 730-day ban by an FA disciplinary committee. He will not be able to play again until February 17, 2020.

A Lincs FA spokesperson said: “Tom was found guilty of a charge of Assault-Participant on Participant. The case was heard by way of correspondence and all the evidence for the case and Tom’s previous record was taken into account when deciding the sanction given.”

Gosling, is a former Holbeach United and Wisbech Town player.

Long Sutton player Paul Newcombe has been charged with abusing a match official on social media in the aftermath of that game. His case has yet to be heard.