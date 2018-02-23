BREAKING NEWS: Local striker banned for two years

Have your say

Long Sutton Athletic striker Tom Gosling has been banned from all football for two years.

Gosling, a serial offender, was shown a red card for violent conduct during a stormy PFA Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Netherton United on February 10. He was charged with an, as yet unspecified offence, which initially triggered an automatic life ban.

A Lincs FA disciplinary committee has amended that ban to 730 days. He will not be able to play again until February 17, 2020.

Gosling, is a former Holbeach United and Wisbech Town player.

Long Sutton player Paul Newcombe has been charged with abusing a match official on social media in the aftermath of that game.