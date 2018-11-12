Big bird strikes twice as Whittlesey wallop leaders, Zack on the attack for Netherton, Langtoft are on the up

Whittlesey Athletic became the first team to beat Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox this season on Saturday (November 10).

Whittlesey delivered a dominant display to secure a convincing 4-0 win at Feldale Field with big Matt Heron scoring twice.

An aerial duel in the Peterborough Division Five game between Stanground Sports (purple) and Leverington Sports A. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jamie Darlow and Dave Kilby also scored for the team in sixth place, but Harrox remain firm favourites to win the title as they are seven points clear of second-placed Netherton United.

The city side delivered a polished second half display to beat a decent Holbeach United Reserve team 4-0 at the Grange. Zack Fisher (2), Tom Randall and Ritchie Baines scored for Netherton.

Peterborough Sports Development team are a point further back, but have a game in hand on the top two. Andrew Irvine and Alfie Ferguson both scored twice in a 5-1 win at Leverington Sports.

Tom Hutton and Dan Fountain were other two-goal men as Thorney eased to a 5-0 success over bottom club Peterborough Polonia and Hayden Rice scored twice for Stamford Lions in a 4-2 win at Long Sutton Athletic.

Langoft United moved up two places to 13th after a second successive top-flight win. They saw off Sutton Bridge United 4-1 with goals from Hamza Akram (2) and Martin de Carvalho Vaz (2).

Langtoft moved above Ketton and ICA Sports. The latter were held to a 3-3 home draw by Oakham United. Joe Dobson (2) and Taylor Hunter scored for the city side, while Ketton went down 3-1 at home at Tydd.

Unbeaten Division Five side Stanground Sports beat Leverington Sports A 5-2, but Limetree lost their unbeaten record in the same division in some style, going down 8-2 to Eunice, Huntingdon Reserves.

RESULTS

Saturday. November 10.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 3 (Dobson 2, Hunter), Oakham United 3 (Nelson, Bates, Marasco); Ketton 1 (Parker), Tydd 3 (Reed 2, Monaghan); Langtoft United 4 (Akram 2, Vaz 2), Sutton Bridge United 1 (Abbott); Leverington Sports 1 (Bird), Peterborough Sports Development 5 (Ferguson 2, Irvine 2, Nkobi); Long Sutton Athletic 2, Stamford Lions 4 (Rice 2, Lippett, Edwards); Netherton United 4 (Fisher 2, R. Baines, Randall), Holbeach United Res 0; Thorney 5 (Hutton 2, Garmory, Fountain 2), Peterborough Polonia 0; Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Heron 2, Darlow, Kilby), Moulton Harrox 0.