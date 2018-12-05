Big ban for Netherton United manager ahead of a big Premier Division weekend

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison has been banned from all football for six matches.

The ban is believed to be relate to incidents involving referee James Truman in a Peterborough Premier Division match at Moulton Harrox on October 6. Netherton lost that game 3-1.

Referee James Truman

Netherton were irritated by decisions made by Truman during the game. Truman claimed a threatening phone call had been made to his home that night. Netherton insist that call was not made by any club member or supporter.

It’s not thought that phone call was mentioned on the charge sheet at last night’s disciplinary hearing at the Northants FA.

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the Northants FA and Harrison for a comment.

Harrison will miss this Saturday’s big Peterborough Premier Division game against high-fliers Thorney at the Grange (December 8, 2pm).

Netherton closed the gap on leaders Moulton Harrox to four points after a 94th-minute penalty, one controversially awarded for handball, from Mark Baines delivered a 1-0 win over Long Sutton Athletic.

Thorney shot up to third after a 3-1 win at Polonia and a 3-2 loss for Peterborough Sports Development at Stamford Lions.

A keen rivalry, often fuelled on social media, has developed between Netherton and Thorney in recent seasons. Key players Ondre Odain and Adam Scott have left the city side for the improving villagers, as has Dan Fountain.

Harrison, speaking before his ban was issued, said: “We know what to expect from Thorney. They will give it their all.

“For us it’s just another game and if we play to the best of our ability we win, if we don’t, then we can lose as on their day they can beat anyone. “They have some great players like Ondre, Sam Donahoe an George Edwards, so we have to concentrate, but as always I’m confident”

Scott (2) and Leon Gellizeu scored for Thorney at Polonia.

Harrox, who went out of the Lincs Junior Cup last weekend, also have a tough game at Sports on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 8

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Whittlesey Athletic, ICA Sports v Leverington Sports, Langtoft United v Ketton, Long Sutton Athletic v Oakham United, Peterborough Sports Development v Moulton Harrox, Sutton Bridge United v Stamford Lions, Tydd FC v Peterborough Polonia, Netherton United v Thorney.