Best year yet for Club GK keepers

It’s been another fantastic season for the city’s thriving Club GK goalkeeping school run by Darren Gibbons.

“In fact,” said Gibbons, “I think it has to go down as the best season ever for me.”

On Sunday they held their end-of-season presentations and, not for the first time, Gibbons found it difficult to pick winners.

“I had the same delightful predicament in that it was impossible to pick any overall winners due to so many excelling. So they all received a very personal engraved trophy.

“It’s been a year of seeing past and present members represent Posh at Under 8, Under 9, Under 10, Under 11, Under 12 and Under 15 level.

“Plus Harvey Hutchings was offered a place with Leicester City Elite and George Mansell a place with next season’s Posh Under 9s.

“Then there was Charlie Bedford winning the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards Junior Footballer of the Year after playing a year up for Posh Under 10s all season. That was a very proud moment for me.

“Then observing four of our members putting on a demo with the Posh Academy in front of 250 other coaches at the Goalkeeping Conference at St George’s Park in April was like a dream come true.

“Our keepers have played at some amazing venues including Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Aston Villa. It’s been a very rewarding year all round from a personal viewpoint.”

The presentations were made by the school’s first ever member, Dylan Martin, from Posh Under 15s.